Texas Dog Swims Across Lake Travis in Epic, 50-Mile Journey Home

A Texas dog named Axle should probably be looking for an agent after his Homeward Bound-style adventure over the weekend.

Axle’s nail-biting odyssey began on Friday morning. Owner Leslie Robinson told KXAN that she left the seven-year-old blue heeler with her soon-to-be mother in law in Spicewood while she and her fiancé went out of town for the weekend. Unfortunately for Robinson, grandma’s backyard wasn’t exactly Axle-proof.

After escaping his babysitter’s backyard, Axle embarked on a 50-mile, two-day adventure that included a swim across Lake Travis. His circuitous route back home took him through Lago Vista and even Jonestown before he showed up at home in Marble Falls on Sunday morning.

After two days of intense, around-the-clock searching for her beloved dog, Robinson was sitting outside with her coffee when he sauntered into the yard like nothing was wrong.

“I’m torn between being impressed that he found his way home and being annoyed that he left grandma’s in the first place,” Robinson told the local news station. “There’s no telling how many miles he traveled. We’re thinking somewhere around 50, but it could be more.”

In the end, all that matters is that Axle is home, she noted, adding that the family will likely make some improvements to grandma’s backyard.