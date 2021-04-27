LIVE

The Best Nicknames for Your Southern Dog

Every pup needs at least one.

By Southern Living Editors
April 27, 2021
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

There are endless options for Southern dog names, but nicknames are a totally different game. The best dog nicknames are run into naturally. Even if your beautiful golden retriever's name is King Charles IV, he might end up with a nickname like "fluffbutt" or "dude." A massive Great Dane may go by "tiny," while a miniature schnauzer is known as "big guy." Funny nicknames for dogs are often the best ones. You can't help but smile when you hear someone yell, "Hey Goober, get over here!" in the dog park. If you're looking for a little nickname inspiration for your pup, look no further than this list. We've got 100 of the cutest, funniest dog nicknames that are sure to match your puppy's unique personality. The South's best pets have the best nicknames, too, so pick one off this list that's sure to fit your best furry friend.

Ace

Baby

Bandit

Barkley

Bear

Beaux

Belle

Benji

Birdie

Biscuit

Blue

Boo

Booger

Boss

Bow Wow

Bruiser

Bruno

Brutus

Bubba

Buck

Buddy

Bug

Butterball

Captain

Champ

Chewy

Chief

Clifford

Cookie

Cricket

Doodle

Duchess

Flash

Floof

Fuzzy

Girly

Goober

Goofball

Gunner

Honey

Jellybean

Lady

Lily

Little Bit

Lovey

Lucky

Lulu

Maisy

Meatball

Mickey

Minnie

Monster

Moose

Muffin

Nacho

Nala

Nemo

Nugget

Oreo

Ozzy

Peanut

PeeWee

Pepper

Piglet

Pooh

Poppy

Porkchop

Prince

Pupper

Rambo

Rascal

Rebel

Rex

Ringo

Rocky

Roo

Rufus

Sarge

Scooby

Scout

Scrappy

Simba

Sir

Smokey

Snoopy

Snoozer

Sparky

Spike

Spot

Sugar

Sweetness

Tank

Tater

T-Bone

Teddy

Tiny

Toots

Trooper

Tuck

Woofer

