This Dog House Plan Is Exactly What Your Pet Needs

Your dog has spent a year at home with you. Now it's time for her own space.

Build a backyard retreat your pet can call her own. This doghouse may look familiar—Beau Clowney Architects reimagined our 2020 Idea House (The Ramble Farmhouse, SL-2052) in the ideal pet-size proportions. It replicates the hallmark features of that home: a peaked metal roof, white siding, and a covered front porch. Its spacious interior offers a place for taking naps or escaping spring showers. Add a fluffy bed inside to make it feel even more like home.

With just over 19 square feet of interior space, The Ramble Doghouse has plenty of room for your pup to stretch out. When she is in need of some fresh air, there is a covered porch for her to perch on. It is also a convenient spot for setting out food and water bowls.

Image zoom Credit: Beau Clowney Architects

No matter the style of your own home, this dog house plan will be the perfect addition to your backyard. Pick out a complementary color to go with your own exterior to personalize it to your taste. (We painted this one Extra White, SW 7006, by Sherwin-Williams to match the Idea House.) You can even step it up a notch and hang a sign with your dog's name on the outside.

The Details

Plan Designer: Beau Clowney Architects

Name: The Ramble Doghouse

Plan Number: SL-2053