Brush Up on Healthy Dog-Grooming Practices

When it comes to grooming your dog, owners can usually handle the maintenance routine of regular brushes and washes. But when it comes to shaping up a pet's unruly coat, the task is better left with the experts. Here, a pro pet stylist shares his best tips for keeping your dog cool all summer long.

Style For The Season

Keep your pet comfortable in balmy temps with a breezy haircut. Shaving dogs (especially those who have light-colored fur) may increase their risk of sunburn. Most groomers prefer a puppy cut—one length all over—to help pets stay cool. “Show them a photo of a cut you’d like for your pet,” says Austin, Texas-based groomer Gavyn Freeman. (See handsome before-and-after photos on his Instagram, @groomingavyn. And, if you live nearby, book an appointment with him at Austin Pet Stylist.) “Maintenance is almost as important as what kind of cut your dog gets,” says Freeman. Between clips, bathe and brush your dog regularly to help prevent matting and to ensure healthy hair regrowth.

Think Before You Trim

You might assume huskies and other double-coated dogs would overheat underneath all that thick fur in the summer, but a haircut isn’t the solution for better ventilation. “Shaving double-coated dogs does more harm than good. The inner layer of fur acts like insulation, which helps them dry quickly when wet and allows cool air to flow through,” Freeman says. In many cases, if you give them a full shave, the fur won’t grow back the same. Maintenance is the key for keeping double-coated dogs cool. Every few days, run a slicker brush and a metal grooming comb through their fur. This will prevent the undercoat from building up and trapping in heat from the sun.

