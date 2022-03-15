Dog-Friendly Beaches for Sandy Paws in the South
When it's time to pack your bags for a much-needed holiday, there's always the question of what to do with your pets. If you bring them along, then you'll need to make the extra effort to find pet-friendly accommodations and activities. If you decide to leave them, then you're tasked with finding a doggy daycare that won't cost an arm and a leg or asking friends and family for help. To help solve this conundrum, we've rounded up some dog-friendly beaches across the South, from Alabama to Delaware, where your dog is welcome. Some happily allow your pup to run free, while others request that you use a leash. When planning your trip, be sure to keep rules in mind concerning summer and off-season dog etiquette so that it's a happy, stress-free trip for everyone. Start packing your bags, and don't forget some doggy treats!
Dauphin Island, Alabama
What better way to relax than with a trip to the Gulf Coast with your furry friend? Dogs are welcome on the famed white sand beaches of Dauphin Island, but must be on a leash at all times and picked up after. Spend the afternoon dipping your toes (and paws) into the warm waters before exploring everything the island has to offer.
Fort De Soto Park, Florida
Southwest of St. Petersburg is Fort De Soto Park. Here you can enjoy beach plants, mangroves, wetlands, and over 328 species of birds. Trip Advisor had previously named it a top beach in America, and dogs are allowed on designated areas of the beach, in addition to two dog parks.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The famous Myrtle Beach boasts 60 miles of coastline, including Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach, Atlantic Beach, and North Myrtle Beach. Dogs are welcome on the beaches, boardwalk, and promenade, but please respect the guidelines and hours. From May 1 through Labor Day, pups can come before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
In the coastal town of Ocean Springs, you can play fetch with your pet on East Beach all afternoon. However, if you feel like visiting Front Beach, your dog will need to be on a leash. After you've had your fun in the sun, take time to explore the quaint city.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Come have some fun in Virginia Beach with a stroll down Atlantic Avenue and a day on the sand. Throw in a snow cone, hot dog, and surf outing, and it's a day. Pets are welcome here, but be mindful of restricted hours in the summer season on the beach and boardwalk.
Brunswick Islands, North Carolina
Pets are welcome on all Brunswick Islands beaches, and Tripswithpets.com has listed Oak Island and Caswell Beaches in particular on their "Top Five Dog-Friendly Beaches in North Carolina" list. Before you go, know the rules and hours when pets are allowed during summer and off season. Here, you can see wildlife, experience small-town charm, and find seclusion—perfect for a little getaway.
Driftwood Beach, Georgia
Jekyll Island welcomes dogs on a leash, so adventure over to the mysterious, majestic Driftwood Beach, which is consistently named one of the most romantic beaches in the country.
St. Andrews Beach, Georgia
A stone's throw from Driftwood Beach is St. Andrews Beach, where you can observe migratory birds and dolphins from the two-story wildlife viewing platform.
Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware
At Cape Henlopen State Park, dogs are allowed from October through April, but it's requested that you stay within the boundary areas. Owners can take part in boating, boarding, clamming, swimming, hiking, and more activities.
Ocean City Beach, Maryland
From October through April, dogs on a leash are welcome on the beach and three-mile boardwalk in Ocean City Beach, which has been named one of TripAdvisor's top 10 beaches.
Assateague National Park Beach, Maryland
Pets are also allowed at Assateague National Park Beach, but take note that they are not allowed on the state park beaches.
Padre Island National Seashore, Texas
You can take your dog to Port Aransas for some weekend fun, but please keep them on a leash. One particularly beautiful spot to visit, in addition to the pier, is the Padre Island National Seashore—not to be confused with South Padre Island. Located just outside Corpus Christ, there are 70 miles of undeveloped beaches and natural habitat to explore.
Mustang Island State Park , Texas
Dog owners will also find a pet-friendly area at Mustang Island State Park. Make sure your furry friend is on a leash, and the two of you are free to roam the five miles of coastline. Visitors typically enjoy sunbathing, fishing, and birdwatching.