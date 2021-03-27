There's No Such Thing as No-Shed Dog Breeds, But These Pups Come Close
Adding a dog to your family is a huge decision that likely comes with a ton of research. You might consider a dog's size, energy level, and even gender. You might also think about a dog's coat to gauge how much he might shed. Whether you're looking to avoid those hairball tumbleweeds or seeking a dog that won't interfere with allergies, there are several breeds that come just about as close to no-shed dog breeds as possible. Take a look through this collection of some of the most minimal-shedding breeds out there to find your new fur-ever friend.
Afghan Hound
An Afghan hound is basically the Fabio of the canine world. This breed's hair flows effortlessly down the length of its body. Despite having a mane that would make any Southern woman green with envy, Afghan Hounds rarely shed their luxurious locks.
Havanese
According to the American Kennel Club, the Havanese is the only dog breed native to Cuba, but they are distant cousins of bichon frise and Maltese. They are rightly named after Havana, the capitol of their country of origin. Their hair should be brushed or combed to keep them tangle-free.
Labradoodle
Pairing a low-shed, smart poodle with a retrieving Labrador results in one of the cutest dog breeds, the labradoodle. Labradoodles are full of energy, easily trainable, and best of all, minimal shed. In fact, according to Daily Paws, the breed is a popular choice among allergy sufferers due to their low-shed rates.
Portuguese Water Dog
While the Portuguese water dog does have some seasonal shedding, they are considered a no-shed breed because of their hypoallergenic coats which are curly. They are active pups and, as their name suggests, enjoy being near the water. Another fun fact? President Barack Obama owns two Portuguese water dogs.
Wheaten Terrier
Hopelessly devoted to you, a wheaten terrier is a prime example of a constant companion. These dogs have people-like smiles and a soft coat.
Scottish Terrier
If we have his Irish cousin the wheaten, it's only appropriate to include the Scottish terrier, too. Affectionately known as a Scottie, they are a dual-coat breed meaning they have a layer of thick, wiry hair over a thin, feathery one. They love to play and are easily bored, so an energetic environment is a great fit.
Shih Tzu
With a history of living in royal palaces, shih tzus are ideal pets for apartment and city dwellers. They need little exercise and are perfectly content being lapdogs. And since they are a minimal-shed dog breed, you won't have to worry about being covered in hair when they bound off of your lap to their next activity.
American Hairless Terrier
As the name indicates, an American hairless terrier is just about as no-shed as you are going to find. These dogs are only moderately active and eager to please their owners. While they are low maintenance as far as grooming goes, they are susceptible to sunburn and should wear zinc-free sunscreen before spending lengthy time outdoors.