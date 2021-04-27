15 of the Cutest Dog Breeds

By Katherine Owen
April 26, 2021
Credit: Getty/Zoom Pet Photography

What makes for the cutest dog breed? Is it a scruffy face? A long wagging tail? Perky ears or giant puppy dog eyes? Depends on who you ask. Much like anything in life, the cutest dog breed just depends on your personal style. If you were to use the ranking of the most popular breeds, you could argue that breeds like golden retrievers and French bulldogs set the standard, though they have few traits in common. Furthermore, that list doesn’t account for the rare breeds that have won hearts through roles in books and on the big screen, like the dalmatian or the Berger Picard. Or the fact that your local dog park is probably dominated by doodles right now. So whether you are looking for a new best friend or just can’t resist puppy pictures (we don’t blame you!), here are some of the cutest dog breeds out there.

Beagle

Credit: Getty/@Hans Surfer

With a friendly disposition and those big eyes, the beagle’s permanently puppy-like appearance is undeniably irresistible.

Boykin Spaniel

Credit: Getty/hotoPlus Magazine / Contributor

We’d be remiss to forget South Carolina’s own: the smart, spirited, seriously cute Boykin spaniel. 

Bernese Mountain Dog

Credit: Getty/Attila Kocsis / EyeEm

This breed is hard-working, but always appears to be sporting a big, goofy grin.

Corgis

Credit: Getty/Purple Collar Pet Photography

Whether it’s the Pembroke Welsh or the Cardigan Welsh breed, corgis are famous for their charmingly short and sturdy stature.

French Bulldog

Credit: Getty/Purple Collar Pet Photography

It’s easy to see why this one-of-a-kind canine has won itself the reputation as the chicest of city dogs.

Dachshund

Credit: Getty/Pekic

Surprisingly brave and somewhat stubborn, the Dachshund’s long, lanky built and short stubby legs make it simply one of the cutest breeds out there.

Golden Retriever

Credit: Getty/Zoom Pet Photography

There’s a reason these continue to rank as one of the most popular dog breeds. Who could resist a golden, fluffy puppy with a sweet personality?

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Credit: Getty/Purple Collar Pet Photography

Big eyes, big ears...what’s not to love when it comes to this royally cute breed?

Dalmatian

Credit: Getty/mladenbalinovac

With an iconic coat and unique history, it’s no wonder the dalmatian ended up stealing hearts on the big screen.

Bichon Frise

Credit: Getty/Catherine Ledner

More than just good looks (and fluff), the bichon frise is one of the friendliest breeds out there. Daily Paws goes so far as to call them the "Snow White of dogs."

Australian Shepherd

Credit: Getty/Luc Bentz / EyeEm

Rugged and remarkably smart, Aussies are the complete package.

Berger Picard

Credit: Getty/Agency Animal Picture

Did you see Because of Winn Dixie and develop a soft spot for scruffy mutts? Yeah, us too. This one’s for you!

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Credit: Getty/Robbie Goodall

With big eyes that seem to say “Is that snack for me?”, these cuddle bugs are positively cute.

Miniature Schnauzer

Credit: Getty/Jody Trappe Photography

Although the uh, intense eyebrows create a look that can be quite severe, these scruffy companions have an outgoing, agreeable spirit.

Parson Russell Terrier

Credit: Getty/Image by Ian Carroll (aka "icypics")

These pups have as much charm as they do energy. Though they may be small in stature, they make up for it in personality.

Poodle

Credit: Getty/Bagata Photography

With an athletic history and top-of-the-class intelligence, this breed is more than just its good looks and iconic hair.

