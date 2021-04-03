Chewy Just Launched an Exclusive Pet Collection Featuring Over 400 Products
Share some Disney magic with your pets.
With Disney mania comes all the magical merch. Mouseketeer ears? Check. A fleet of favorite plush characters? You bet. A Star Wars-themed cheeseboard? Ready for movie marathons, of course. Now there's a way to bring the joy of Disney World to your furry family members. Chewy just launched an exclusive Disney collection featuring over 400 wag-worthy products your pet is sure to love.
Chewy drew inspiration for their one-of-a-kind line from the beloved characters and stories of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. With products that run the gamut from beds and leashes to apparel and toys, there are countless ways to expand the fandom to your furry friends. Let Fido get to know nostalgic personalities like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck with a plush toy he'll carry everywhere, or dress your pup like the royalty she really is in a dashing Disney princess collar. Pixar lovers, Buzz Lightyear literally takes flights as a cat teaser your feline will paw and pounce on. The Mandalorian-inspired covered bed makes for an out-of-this-world abode for petite pets. Not all superheros wear capes—some wear Marvel T-shirts. For action-packed play at the park, call on classic characters like Captain America and Spider-Man.
WATCH: Animal Control Officer Buys Stuffed Unicorn for Stray Dog That Tried 5 Times To Steal It From Dollar General
We give Chewy's exclusive Disney collection two paws up. And the fun doesn't stop there! Inspired by the popular Mickey Mouse donuts you may have tasted at Disney World, Chewy Eats dropped a pet-friendly version for dogs. Try their vet-approved recipe for Disney Doggy Donuts. You may already have many of the ingredients on hand; the recipe calls for a few pantry staples like old-fashioned oats, baking powder, whole wheat flour, and natural creamy peanut butter. These easy-to-make treats are just as cute as they are delicious.