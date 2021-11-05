Can Dogs Eat Thanksgiving Dinner? The Dos and Don'ts of Sharing the Holiday Feast

Think twice before letting dogs eat the turkey and trimmings. "Thanksgiving often brings an uptick in vet visits due to pets being fed unsafe human foods," says Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club. Here, he advises on which foods are dog friendly and which ones to avoid.

Just a Bite

Sliced pieces of turkey are fine for canines to eat. "The meat is safe. The dangers usually lie in the seasonings, skin, and bones," says Dr. Klein.

Serve sweet and regular potatoes that have been boiled or baked without sour cream, butter, salt, or pepper.

Apples are another healthy snack. "Cut the core out, as large amounts of the seeds can be toxic," he warns.

Green beans provide fiber and various vitamins, but he says it's key that "this dish should be plain, without any added ingredients like butter or spices."

Pause before passing your pup a slice of pie. "Pumpkin is ultimately very healthy and safe for dogs. However, this goes for plain, raw pumpkin but not pie or pre-spiced pie mixes. They may contain the artificial sweetener xylitol, which is toxic to dogs," Dr. Klein says.

What To Avoid

Don't feed pets these items: turkey bones and skin, gravy, stuffing, casseroles, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, alcoholic beverages, chocolate, cookies, pies and other sweets (especially anything containing xylitol), garlic, onions, scallions, raisins, grapes, and ham.

Practice Portion Control