Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin Pie?
When meal time rolls around, your dog knows where to place himself in the food-dropping zone. With lots of guests, conversation, and passed foods, Thanksgiving dinner is a prime time for dogs to gobble up our leftovers. Sometimes it's an accident—say, when Grandpa Bill drops a serving of mashed potatoes on the floor—and the dogs get the meal of their lives. But we're all guilty of sneaking our dogs a little taste under the table. It can be oh-so-hard to resist those dreamy puppy eyes.
While some human food can be a nice treat for dogs, certain foods will do more harm than good. Be wary of feeding your dog pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving because it can have dangerous effects.
Can Dog's Have Pumpkin Pie?
First, pumpkin puree can be very good for your dog. It's an excellent fiber source and helps a dog's digestion. But, once the canned pumpkin combines with lots of cream and sugar, things don't look so good for your dog's stomach anymore. One fall spice found in pumpkin pie can be toxic for dogs.
Do Not Feed Your Dog Nutmeg.
According to PetMD, veterinarian Stephanie Liff, DVM says, "nutmeg is toxic to pets due to a compound in the nutmeg called Myristicin…At high doses, you can see disorientation, hallucinations, increased heart rate and blood pressure, dry mouth, abdominal pain, and even seizures."
What To Do if Your Dog Eats Pumpkin Pie?
If your dog has already gobbled down a slice of pie, don't worry just yet. Your dog may have a stomach problem, but only large doses of nutmeg should trigger an extreme reaction.
However, if you find your dog on the pantry floor covered in brown dust with a half-chewed nutmeg shaker, get your pup to the vet as soon as possible.
So if you have some pumpkin puree leftover when you're baking the pie, spoon a few tablespoons into your dog's food bowl. But don't feed your dog a slice of pumpkin pie, and definitely don't feed your dog any nutmeg.