Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?

Your dog might go gaga over crunchy biscuits, but have you ever tried to reward him with plump blueberries instead? According to the American Kennel Club, blueberries are not only totally safe to feed your dog, it's actually encouraged that you do so. If you find yourself asking, "Can my dog eat blueberries?" The answer is a resounding yes. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that protect cells in both canine and human bodies and improve brain function. Blueberries are also low in calories making them an ideal option for those of us monitoring our pup's weight. As with any treat, moderation is key. Keep in mind that special treats, even fruit like apples, should only make up 10% or less of your dog's diet. Below are a few more rules of thumb for feeding a dog blueberries.

Can dogs eat blueberry muffins?

It's best to avoid blueberry-filled human treats such as blueberry desserts and pastries. Blueberry muffins, unless made with alternative dog-approved ingredients, are a no-no. For your dog, they could trigger anything from an upset stomach to a bout of pancreatitis.

Can dogs eat blueberry yogurt?

If your toddler launches blueberry yogurt on the ground, and your pup gobbles it up, you have nothing to worry about. The American Kennel Club asserts that plain, non-sweet yogurt is perfectly safe for dogs to eat. However, just because yogurt isn't harmful to dogs doesn't mean it's helpful. For humans, yogurt can serve as a natural probiotic but for dogs, dairy can actually hinder digestion. Should you want to incorporate more fresh foods into your dog's diet, opt for raw or even dried blueberries instead.

How can my dog eat blueberries?

To spice-up blueberries for your dog, there are a variety of ways you can prepare them. First, clean them thoroughly to make sure you've washed away any grime or dirt, and take care to remove those pesky stems, too. Next, mash them into a puree, or simply sprinkle the blueberries on top of your dog's typical food. Another fun option? Add blueberries to peanut butter for a treat that's doubly salivating.

Since blueberries are small, you'll want to keep an eye on your dog while they devour the berries to avoid any hazards such as choking. However, you can rest easy knowing you're providing them with a healthy alternative treat.