The dog bed is available in four sizes for animals up to 150 pounds, but I personally recommend sizing down for anxious pets. Kali, a medium-sized dog at 55 pounds, sleeps in the smallest bed comfortably because she really likes to curl up tightly and nuzzle in at night. If your dog or cat prefers to sprawl, use the size guide to find their perfect fit. You have the option to purchase the bed alone or with a blanket, but Kali personally seems warm enough without the latter.