These Calm Dog Breeds Are the Perfect Laid-Back Companions

It’s hard to imagine yearning for more chaos, which is why, if you’re thinking of adding a pup to your family, picking a calm breed has never sounded like a better idea. Yes, the exuberance of an energetic breed can be joy-inducing. Cleaning up the vase he shattered with his hyperactive tail? Definitely less so.

“For dogs, breeds are hard-wired to have the temperament of the breed,” says Mary Burch, Ph.D., who helped developed the American Kennel Club’s Canine Temperament Test. Dr. Burch is based in Tallahassee, and is a certified applied animal behaviorist with the American Kennel Club. While you can likely work with a trainer to deal with specific behaviors you don’t love your dog performing, you can’t change a dog’s whole temperament.

Of course, dogs, like humans, are individuals. So, while some breeds may be known for their active natures, there may be some exceptions within that breed, says Marissa Sunny, a certified professional dog trainer with Best Friends Animal Society, which runs a large shelter facility in Atlanta. “The best thing to do when looking for a dog with a specific temperament is to talk to the people that know that dog best,” she says.

If calmness is your top priority, Sunny suggests avoiding working breeds or mutts that trace back to working breeds—like huskies and sheepdogs. If a dog was bred to work, it is probably not going to be happy snoozing on your sofa all day.

Another essential thing to remember is that, while breeding can significantly influence temperament, so can age. “Adopting a senior dog is a win-win because seniors are often passed over in a shelter, but they are typically more relaxed, have good manners, and reintegrate to a new family quicker,” says Sunny.

For a dog that’s most interested in naps, snuggles, and the occasional meandering walk, seek out one of these super chill breeds.