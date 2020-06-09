Our Favorite Bunny Names

Bunnies are smart and social. They can be litter trained, learn their names, and may even come to you when called. According to Rabbit Care Tips, some rabbits respond to the music you play around the house, especially if they hear a song over and over. You might find them blinking or dancing to the beat. When bunnies are happy and in a playful mood, they’ll do a funny little hop called a binky. It consists of spinning and twisting while jumping in the air. They also love to play with toys and enjoy companionship from either their humans or bunny-mates. My co-worker has 2 bunnies, Poppy and Jack. Jack is a Netherland Dwarf and Poppy is a Holland Lop. Jack likes to jump on the sofa when they come home from work and is a total snuggle bunny. Poppy, however, loves to be petted but chooses to keep her little feet planted solidly on the ground – preferably carpet not hardwood. Jack knows his name and when they hear fingers snapped, they both come running (or rather hopping). They know dinner is served or a treat is coming. Like many breeds of dogs and cats, bunnies can have a life span of 7 to 14 years, so be prepared to have that precious rabbit around for a long time. According to the American Rabbit Breeders Association, there are 49 breeds of bunnies and their names are just as cute. There is the American Fuzzy Lop, the Cavies, the Dwarf Hotot, the Flemish Giant, the Jersey Wooly, the Lionhead, and the Mini Lop to name a few. When you begin your search for the best bunny for your family, check out one of the many rabbit rescue groups such as Bunny Rescue-Nashville and Alabama Rabbit Rescue/The House Rabbit Society. You may just find the perfect pet waiting for you and when you bring your little bun home, check out our charming list of girl bunny and boy bunny names.