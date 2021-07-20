Here's Every Winner from Our 2021 Pet Awards

Our editors reveal their all-time favorite products for living, playing, and traveling with their dogs and cats.
By Grace Haynes
July 20, 2021
Whether you adopted a new pet this year or have been living your best life with a trusty companion, you've probably experienced some ups and downs. From baths that leave you soaked (and your dog smiling!) to stains that appear out of nowhere; from never-ending games of fetch to the cutest cat naps; from the ultimate snuggles of affection to outdoor adventures, the time you spend with your cat(s) and dog(s) brings you joy no matter what.

Our editors decided to pull together our all-time favorite products to manage all kinds of stages of pet parenthood. Here, you'll find the best grooming tools, the best housekeeping products, the best toys, the best beds, and the best gear for pets on-the-go.

The Best Pet Grooming Tools

Scrub, brush, and spray your pet's way to healthy hair, ears, paws, and teeth.

For Fresh Breath

BUY IT: Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Spray for Dogs, $8; amazon.com

For Clean Coats

BUY IT: Burt's Bees for Puppies Tearless Shampoo with Buttermilk, $11; chewy.com

For Spiffy Baths

BUY IT: Aquapaw Pro Grooming Tool, $45; petco.com

For Deshedding

BUY IT: FURminator Short Hair deShedding Tool, $39; petco.com

For Professional Style

BUY IT: Hartz Groomer's Best Slicker Brush for Cats, $7; amazon.com

For Freshening Up

BUY IT: Wahl Waterless No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, $7; wahlusa.com

For Clean Hands

BUY IT: HandsOn All-In-One Pet Bathing & Grooming Gloves, $25; handsongloves.com

For Spotless Paws

BUY IT: Dexas Popware for Pets Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, from $15 each; chewy.com

For Gentle Grooming

BUY IT: Kong Cat ZoomGroom Brush, $10 each; petco.com

For Squeaky Clean Ears

BUY IT: Pet MD Ear Wipes with Aloe Vera and Eucalyptus for Dogs, $13; petmdstore.com

The Best Housekeeping Products for Pet Owners

Hardworking tools to ensure pesky messes (hair, odors, and stains—oh my!) are kept at bay.

For Stinky Spots

BUY IT: Skouts Honor Pet Stain & Odor Remover, from $15; skoutshonor.com

For Quick Cleaning

BUY IT: FURemover Broom, $13; amazon.com

For Lounging

BUY IT: Orvis Grip-Tight Quilted Throw, from $98; orvis.com

For Fast Eaters

BUY IT: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo-Bowl, $15 each; outwardhound.com

For All That Fur

BUY IT: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner, $500; dyson.com

For Minimizing Mess

BUY IT: Tidy Cats Breeze Litter Box System, $38; chewy.com

For Furry Furniture

BUY IT: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, $25; chomchomroller.com

For Deep Cleaning

BUY IT: The Laundress Pet & Lint Brush, $63; thelaundress.com

For Indoor Accidents

BUY IT: Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $110; bissell.com

The Best Pet Toys

Rough-and-tumble toys for sniffing, scratching, chewing, or fetching.

For Brain Games

BUY IT: Outward Hound Puppy Smart Dog Game, $15; outwardhound.com

For Sophisticated Tugs

BUY IT: Harry Barker Skipper Rope Dog Toy, $14; harrybarker.com

For Everlasting Chews

BUY IT: Nylabone Power Chew Durable Dog Chew Toy, $15; chewy.com

For Games of Fetch

BUY IT: Kong Extreme Ball, from $11; chewy.com

For Hours of Play

BUY IT: Turbo Catnip Pouch & Scratcher Cat Toy, $20; chewy.com

For the Toy Destroyer

BUY IT: Zippy Paws Skinny Peltz, $16/set of three; zippypaws.com

For Idle Claws

BUY IT: Frisco 21-In. Sisal Cat Scratching Post with Toy, $14; chewy.com

For Burning Off Energy

BUY IT: Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher, $13; amazon.com

For the Green Kitty

BUY IT: Purrfect Play Organic Cotton Cat Balls, $15/set of three; purrfectplay.com

For Cat-and-Mouse Games

BUY IT: The Foggy Dog Mouse Felt Cat Toy, $7 each; thefoggydog.com

The Best Pet Beds

Dreamy beds for catnaps and lounging the day away.

For Classic Dogs

BUY IT: Lands End Round Canvas Dog Bed Cover, from $45; landsend.com

For Queen Cats

BUY IT: Cat Person Canopy Bed, $80; catperson.com

For Tailored Style

BUY IT: The Houndry Lounger Beds, from $199 each; thehoundrylife.com

For Secret Hideaways

BUY IT: Cat Cave Co. Sky Blue & White Cat Cave, $90; catcaveco.com

For Cozy Slumbers

BUY IT: Jax and Bones Slumberjax Dottie Tan Donut, from $92; jaxandbones.com

For Trendy Pets

BUY IT: Pepper x Dogwood Painted Basket Bundle, from $272; dogwood-co.com

For Naps on the Go

BUY IT: Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed, $300; yeti.com

The Best Products for Traveling with Pets

Gear and essentials for road trips, hikes, and other outdoor adventures.

For Paw Protection

BUY IT: WagWellies Mojave, $49/set of four; wagwear.com

For Riding Companions

BUY IT: Snoozer Dog Bicycle Basket, $66; snoozerpetproducts.com

For Water Enthusiasts

BUY IT: Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket, from $20; chewy.com

For Ultimate Hikers

BUY IT: Ruffwear Front Range Day Pack, $80; ruffwear.com

For Nighttime Strolls

BUY IT: L.L.Bean NiteDog Rechargeable LED Dog Leash, $33; llbean.com

For Short and Long Trips

BUY IT: Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, $80; chewy.com

For Handy Baggies

BUY IT: The Rover Boutique Bronte Waste-Bag Holder, $29; theroverboutique.com

For Road-tripping

BUY IT: L.L.Bean Boyt Two-Barrel Seat Cover, $100; llbean.com

For Stylish Sips on the Go

BUY IT: Filson Dog Bowl, $40; filson.com

For Avid Walkers

BUY IT: PetFusion Travel Bottle for Dogs, $30; pet-fusion.com

For Constant Companions

BUY IT: Lands End Canvas Tote Pet Carrier, $50; landsend.com

For Creatures of Habit

BUY IT: Amazon Basics Portable Folding Soft Dog Travel Crate Kennel, from $36; amazon.com

