Here's Every Winner from Our 2021 Pet Awards
Whether you adopted a new pet this year or have been living your best life with a trusty companion, you've probably experienced some ups and downs. From baths that leave you soaked (and your dog smiling!) to stains that appear out of nowhere; from never-ending games of fetch to the cutest cat naps; from the ultimate snuggles of affection to outdoor adventures, the time you spend with your cat(s) and dog(s) brings you joy no matter what.
Our editors decided to pull together our all-time favorite products to manage all kinds of stages of pet parenthood. Here, you'll find the best grooming tools, the best housekeeping products, the best toys, the best beds, and the best gear for pets on-the-go.
The Best Pet Grooming Tools
Scrub, brush, and spray your pet's way to healthy hair, ears, paws, and teeth.
For Fresh Breath
BUY IT: Tropiclean Fresh Breath Oral Care Spray for Dogs, $8; amazon.com
For Clean Coats
BUY IT: Burt's Bees for Puppies Tearless Shampoo with Buttermilk, $11; chewy.com
For Deshedding
BUY IT: FURminator Short Hair deShedding Tool, $39; petco.com
For Professional Style
BUY IT: Hartz Groomer's Best Slicker Brush for Cats, $7; amazon.com
For Freshening Up
BUY IT: Wahl Waterless No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, $7; wahlusa.com
For Clean Hands
BUY IT: HandsOn All-In-One Pet Bathing & Grooming Gloves, $25; handsongloves.com
For Spotless Paws
BUY IT: Dexas Popware for Pets Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, from $15 each; chewy.com
For Gentle Grooming
BUY IT: Kong Cat ZoomGroom Brush, $10 each; petco.com
For Squeaky Clean Ears
BUY IT: Pet MD Ear Wipes with Aloe Vera and Eucalyptus for Dogs, $13; petmdstore.com
The Best Housekeeping Products for Pet Owners
Hardworking tools to ensure pesky messes (hair, odors, and stains—oh my!) are kept at bay.
For Stinky Spots
BUY IT: Skouts Honor Pet Stain & Odor Remover, from $15; skoutshonor.com
For Quick Cleaning
BUY IT: FURemover Broom, $13; amazon.com
For Lounging
BUY IT: Orvis Grip-Tight Quilted Throw, from $98; orvis.com
For Fast Eaters
BUY IT: Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo-Bowl, $15 each; outwardhound.com
For All That Fur
BUY IT: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner, $500; dyson.com
For Minimizing Mess
BUY IT: Tidy Cats Breeze Litter Box System, $38; chewy.com
For Furry Furniture
BUY IT: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, $25; chomchomroller.com
For Deep Cleaning
BUY IT: The Laundress Pet & Lint Brush, $63; thelaundress.com
For Indoor Accidents
BUY IT: Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $110; bissell.com
The Best Pet Toys
Rough-and-tumble toys for sniffing, scratching, chewing, or fetching.
For Brain Games
BUY IT: Outward Hound Puppy Smart Dog Game, $15; outwardhound.com
For Sophisticated Tugs
BUY IT: Harry Barker Skipper Rope Dog Toy, $14; harrybarker.com
For Games of Fetch
BUY IT: Kong Extreme Ball, from $11; chewy.com
For Hours of Play
BUY IT: Turbo Catnip Pouch & Scratcher Cat Toy, $20; chewy.com
For the Toy Destroyer
BUY IT: Zippy Paws Skinny Peltz, $16/set of three; zippypaws.com
For Idle Claws
BUY IT: Frisco 21-In. Sisal Cat Scratching Post with Toy, $14; chewy.com
For Burning Off Energy
BUY IT: Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher, $13; amazon.com
For the Green Kitty
BUY IT: Purrfect Play Organic Cotton Cat Balls, $15/set of three; purrfectplay.com
For Cat-and-Mouse Games
BUY IT: The Foggy Dog Mouse Felt Cat Toy, $7 each; thefoggydog.com
The Best Pet Beds
Dreamy beds for catnaps and lounging the day away.
For Classic Dogs
BUY IT: Lands End Round Canvas Dog Bed Cover, from $45; landsend.com
For Queen Cats
BUY IT: Cat Person Canopy Bed, $80; catperson.com
For Tailored Style
BUY IT: The Houndry Lounger Beds, from $199 each; thehoundrylife.com
For Secret Hideaways
BUY IT: Cat Cave Co. Sky Blue & White Cat Cave, $90; catcaveco.com
For Cozy Slumbers
BUY IT: Jax and Bones Slumberjax Dottie Tan Donut, from $92; jaxandbones.com
For Trendy Pets
BUY IT: Pepper x Dogwood Painted Basket Bundle, from $272; dogwood-co.com
For Naps on the Go
BUY IT: Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed, $300; yeti.com
The Best Products for Traveling with Pets
Gear and essentials for road trips, hikes, and other outdoor adventures.
For Paw Protection
BUY IT: WagWellies Mojave, $49/set of four; wagwear.com
For Riding Companions
BUY IT: Snoozer Dog Bicycle Basket, $66; snoozerpetproducts.com
For Water Enthusiasts
BUY IT: Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket, from $20; chewy.com
For Ultimate Hikers
BUY IT: Ruffwear Front Range Day Pack, $80; ruffwear.com
For Nighttime Strolls
BUY IT: L.L.Bean NiteDog Rechargeable LED Dog Leash, $33; llbean.com
For Short and Long Trips
BUY IT: Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, $80; chewy.com
For Handy Baggies
BUY IT: The Rover Boutique Bronte Waste-Bag Holder, $29; theroverboutique.com
For Road-tripping
BUY IT: L.L.Bean Boyt Two-Barrel Seat Cover, $100; llbean.com
For Stylish Sips on the Go
BUY IT: Filson Dog Bowl, $40; filson.com
For Avid Walkers
BUY IT: PetFusion Travel Bottle for Dogs, $30; pet-fusion.com
For Constant Companions
BUY IT: Lands End Canvas Tote Pet Carrier, $50; landsend.com
For Creatures of Habit
BUY IT: Amazon Basics Portable Folding Soft Dog Travel Crate Kennel, from $36; amazon.com