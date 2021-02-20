The Best Dog Pools For Your Pup

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Help canines stay cool on hot days with their own swimming pool. When the summer heat sets in, everyone will be craving a place to chill out—including your dog. Let Fido take a refreshing swim in your own backyard with a pop-up pool. These portable options come in a variety of sizes, so pups big and small can doggie paddle around. Drag out the hose and fill up these convenient cooling stations for dogs on steamy days. When it's time for a bath, pull out the pool and give your pet a shampoo in the backyard. Pick a pool that's made of a tough material that will resist punctures from sharp dog claws. Here, our favorite dog pools to shop for your pup.

Best Overall

Fido has plenty of space to lounge in his own cool-down zone. With over 3,500 reviews, the Yaheetech Foldable Hard Plastic Large Dog Swimming Pool is Amazon's Choice for dog pools. Its foldable design saves space for storage; throw it in the car for road-trips or stash it in a closet when it's not in use during winter months. No air pump is needed to set up this pool. A maximum fill line helps identify the water level for best use. When playtime or bath time is over, use the handy hose adapter to drain the pool and avoid making a muddy mess of the backyard.

Best for Small and Mid-Size Dogs

We suggest the portable Doog Pool/Bath for owners who love to travel with their pets. Its collapsible design can easily fit in a crowded car or fold into a backpack. Once you've reached your outdoor destination, just add water to the pool for a quick-and-easy setup. This product's medium size would comfortably fit small and mid-size dogs.

Best Budget-Friendly Pick

After a fun day of play, this pool deflates for compact storage. Dogs of all sizes can easily hop over the low sides, and sharp claws won't puncture the pool's thick, durable PVC material. We give this product's cute design two paws up.

Best for Play

Attach a hose, turn on the water, and let the fun begin with a splash pad. Both dogs and kids will love running through the sprinklers or chilling on the mat to beat the summer heat.