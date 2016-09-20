Our Favorite Names for Southern Dogs

By Zoë Gowen
Laurey W. Glenn
Funny, friendly, or ferocious? Here's a list of our favorite Southern names for our favorite furry friends.Research shows that dog names need to be two syllables. With that in mind, we decided to take a gander at our 101 super-Southern dog names with two or more syllables.There's a common misconception that in the South, our dogs ride around in the backs of trucks and always have a dead duck in their mouths. In truth, we treat our dogs a lot like Ouiser treats Rhett in Steel Magnolias—we take them everywhere no matter their size or temperament. They’ve become best friends. They wait in the car while you run errands. You take them on walks to the park. They sleep beside you. If you’re going to spend this much time with any living thing, then you best love the name that you choose for them and understand the method that goes into dog naming. It needs to be a dog name you like saying over and over again and one that is suitable for your dog’s personality. Short, clear names with one to two consonants also work better than a lengthy name. For example, getting out a name like Genevieve in a hurry over and over again, is going to get old, but you can shorten Genevieve to Genny if you’re dead set on the elaborate name. If you’re adopting a dog (good for you!) and want to rename the dog, you should try and keep the new name as similar sounding to the old one as possible—i.e., you should rename an old Shelly into a Shelby. Before you start naming your puppy, take a look at these most popular Southern dog names to see if any of them are a good fit for your puppy.
Addy

Laurey W. Glenn
Amelia

Van Chaplin

Annabel

Annie

Robbie Caponetto

Atlanta

Gary Clark

Bacon

Gary Clark
Bailey

Courtesy Dawn Crites

Bandit

Beth Hontzas

Barry

Laurey W. Glenn
Basil

Gary Clark

Beaux

Bennet

Cary Jobe
Birdie

Art Meripol

Biscuit

Scott Suchman

Blanche

Laurey W. Glenn
Blue

Sharon Montrose

Bourbon

Laurey W. Glenn

Buddy

Gary Clark
Butter

Jennifer R. Davick

Captain

Jennifer R. Davick

Charlie

Gary Clark
Charlotte

Art Meripol

Chip

Gary Clark

Clyde

Art Meripol
Cody

Art meripol

Colonel

Gary Clark

Cooper

Gary Clark
Daisy

Robbie Caponetto

Daphne

Ralph Anderson

Dolly

Van Chaplin
Dottie

Gary Clark

Eli

Ralph Anderson

Elly