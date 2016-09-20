Our Favorite Names for Southern Dogs
Laurey W. Glenn
Funny, friendly, or ferocious? Here's a list of our favorite Southern names for our favorite furry friends.Research shows that dog names need to be two syllables. With that in mind, we decided to take a gander at our 101 super-Southern dog names with two or more syllables.There's a common misconception that in the South, our dogs ride around in the backs of trucks and always have a dead duck in their mouths. In truth, we treat our dogs a lot like Ouiser treats Rhett in Steel Magnolias—we take them everywhere no matter their size or temperament. They’ve become best friends. They wait in the car while you run errands. You take them on walks to the park. They sleep beside you. If you’re going to spend this much time with any living thing, then you best love the name that you choose for them and understand the method that goes into dog naming. It needs to be a dog name you like saying over and over again and one that is suitable for your dog’s personality. Short, clear names with one to two consonants also work better than a lengthy name. For example, getting out a name like Genevieve in a hurry over and over again, is going to get old, but you can shorten Genevieve to Genny if you’re dead set on the elaborate name. If you’re adopting a dog (good for you!) and want to rename the dog, you should try and keep the new name as similar sounding to the old one as possible—i.e., you should rename an old Shelly into a Shelby. Before you start naming your puppy, take a look at these most popular Southern dog names to see if any of them are a good fit for your puppy.
Addy
Laurey W. Glenn
Amelia
Van Chaplin
Annabel
Annie
Robbie Caponetto
Atlanta
Gary Clark
Bacon
Gary Clark
Bailey
Courtesy Dawn Crites
Bandit
Beth Hontzas
Barry
Laurey W. Glenn
Basil
Gary Clark
Beaux
Bennet
Cary Jobe
Birdie
Art Meripol
Biscuit
Scott Suchman
Blanche
Laurey W. Glenn
Blue
Sharon Montrose
Bourbon
Laurey W. Glenn
Buddy
Gary Clark
Butter
Jennifer R. Davick
Captain
Jennifer R. Davick
Charlie
Gary Clark
Charlotte
Art Meripol
Chip
Gary Clark
Clyde
Art Meripol
Cody
Art meripol
Colonel
Gary Clark
Cooper
Gary Clark
Daisy
Robbie Caponetto
Daphne
Ralph Anderson
Dolly
Van Chaplin
Dottie
Gary Clark
Eli
Ralph Anderson