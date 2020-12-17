These Top-Rated Dog Car Seats Will Keep Your Pup Protected on the Road

You shower your dog with all kinds of affection—treats, belly rubs, extra dinner scraps from the table. But when it comes to your dog's safety, the extra effort is just as important. You may have taught your furry friend not to play in the street or to "leave it" when he spots something potentially dangerous that smells just right, but have you considered how safe your cutie is in the car?

While every dog loves the freedom to stick his head out the window for a windy ride, letting your dog slide around in the backseat is both distracting to the driver and dangerous to your pup. You wouldn't put your child in the car without the proper car seat, so why wouldn't you invest in your pup's safety too?

Luckily today's pet market offers an array of dog car seat options that will keep your pup safe, secure, and comfortable (without blocking his prime window seat view, of course). Here are the best dog car seats on the market now for small, medium, large, and multiple dogs.