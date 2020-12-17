These Top-Rated Dog Car Seats Will Keep Your Pup Protected on the Road
You shower your dog with all kinds of affection—treats, belly rubs, extra dinner scraps from the table. But when it comes to your dog's safety, the extra effort is just as important. You may have taught your furry friend not to play in the street or to "leave it" when he spots something potentially dangerous that smells just right, but have you considered how safe your cutie is in the car?
While every dog loves the freedom to stick his head out the window for a windy ride, letting your dog slide around in the backseat is both distracting to the driver and dangerous to your pup. You wouldn't put your child in the car without the proper car seat, so why wouldn't you invest in your pup's safety too?
Luckily today's pet market offers an array of dog car seat options that will keep your pup safe, secure, and comfortable (without blocking his prime window seat view, of course). Here are the best dog car seats on the market now for small, medium, large, and multiple dogs.
Best For Large Dogs: A4Pet Pet Car Seat
With a built in security leash to help keep your pet in place, this soft car set is big enough for labrador-sized dogs and will elevate your pup just enough so he can easily see out the window. Plus, it's simple to fold up when you need to make your backseat available for people passengers.
Best for Medium Dogs: Pet Gear Car Booster
It doesn't get more comfortable than this plush, medium-sized doggy car seat that might easily be mistaken for a bed. It has a dense foam filling and removable pillow, after all. Perfect for pups who need a little boost to see out the window, it straps in securely with your car's seatbelt and offers a built in harness to make sure your pup is safely in place.
Best for Small Dogs: Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed
A carrier, bed, and car seat in one, this crash-tested pick is worth the price for small pet owners on the go. With a padded shoulder strap for carrying and a mesh top for airflow, it can be used in the car and on a plane for protection. Once you reach your destination, simply unzip the top and it transforms into a comfortable bed for the duration of your stay.
Best Harness: Sleepypod Clickit Sport Dog Safety Harness
A car harness is a great option for owners who want to keep things simple. No need for a bulky bed or extra object in the backseat. This car seat harness works directly with your car’s seatbelt and is designed to reduce and distribute pressure if you’re in an accident.
Best for Multiple Dogs: Vailge Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
Keeping your canine controlled in the car is even more important when you're working in multiples. This car seat hammock will keep your puppy pack from roaming into the driver's seat while protecting your backseat from dirt and dog hair. To keep them extra safe, this car hammock includes openings for seatbelts so you can use your pets' harnesses to keep them secure.