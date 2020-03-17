The Best Dog Breeds for Families With Kids
Labrador Retrievers
Labs are one of the most popular dog breeds around—and for good reason. They are affectionate and loyal and can be patient and gentle with children. PetMD does have a word of caution, though: “They require a lot of exercise (they love swimming!), so be sure your family is up for the challenge, and a little extra room for them to run around and play in would be optimal.”
Beagles
They need a lot of exercise, can be trained to perform all sorts of tricks, and are generally incredibly sweet-tempered pals. “Their compact size, short, easy-to-care-for coat and intelligence make the Beagle an excellent family dog,” writes the American Kennel Club.
Pugs
“Staunchly silly and easily trainable, Pugs have earned a reputation as one of the best small dogs for kids,” writes Petfinder, and its site has 754 available for adoption. Pugs are also great for city-dwelling families and homebodies.
Vizsla
These energetic dogs can run for miles, but are also happy snuggling up at home. If your family is an outdoorsy bunch and always on-the-go, a Vizsla can be a great companion, according to the U.K.’s Kennel Club.
French Bulldogs
Frenchies are an easygoing and happy-go-lucky breed. They like to play, happy to chill, easy to train, and all around great companions who can be very patient with kids.
Golden Retrievers
These furry, friendly goofy types are the quintessential family dog. Patient, good-natured, affectionate, and loyal they are great with kids. They are retrievers, though, and will do best with families who can make sure they get exercise every day—and have a place for them to sprawl out.
Pitbull Terriers
They get a bad rap in the media sometimes, but these pups are smart and highly trainable, don’t mind roughhousing, and really like pleasing people, notes Cesar’s Way, the website for dog trainer Cesar Milan. “These pups are actually great with kids as long as you do a good job of training and socializing them early.
Bichon Frise
“This small breed’s happy, friendly, and playful temperament, along with a low-shedding coat, can make it an ideal family dog,” according to the U.K.’s Kennel Club.
Newfoundland
These smart, loyal, and generally sweet gentle giants are known as “nature’s nanny”. Newfoundlands make excellent family dogs, writes the American Kennel Club. Plus, any dog that is used as a rescue animal is a good family pet.
Boxers
“Patient and protective, Boxers love human company and are known as one of the best dogs for children,” writes Petfinder, a dog adoption site.
Collies
One word: Lassie. Remember when the dog famously, if perhaps apocryphally, returns home to report that Timmy fell down a well? Now that is what you want in a family dog. They are strong, loyal, affectionate, responsive and fast. Collies are probably best suited for families who like to be outdoors and can give a dog some serious exercise.
Poodles
Whether you want to adopt a standard poodle or one of the smaller varieties, poodles are smart, gentle, playful, and tend to get along well with humans of all sizes as well as other pets. “This is a proud and elegant dog that is both caring and loyal. Seldom annoyed or bored,” writes the American Kennel Club.
Mutts
“Mutts tend to be generally healthier than purebreds, and they are also the dogs most in need of rescue,” notes Cesar’s Way, suggesting talking to shelter workers about the dogs personality to find the perfect pup to fit in with your family and get along with your kids.