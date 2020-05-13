The 10 Best Chicken Coops That Are Still in Stock Online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re on the hunt for your very own backyard chicken coop, you’re not the only one!

Blame it on the arrival of warm weather or all that extra time we’ve all been spending at home, shoppers across the country have been buying chicken coops in droves. The shopping trend has led to an online shortage with most options currently sold out, however we were able to track down a few still in stock from retailers like Petco, Wayfair, Overstock, and Etsy.

The 10 Best Chicken Coops Still in Stock:

New Age Pet EcoFlex Jumbo Fontana Tan Chicken Barn, $428.40 (orig. $549.99); petco.com

Chicken Coop Kit, from $520; etsy.com

New Age Pet EcoFlex Jumbo Fontana Red Chicken Barn, $588.99 (orig. $619.99); petco.com

New Age Pet ecoFLEX Jumbo Fontana Chicken Barn in Red, $613.99; overstock.com

Deluxe Outdoor Chicken Coop with Nesting Box and Chicken Run, $619.99; wayfair.com

Easy Clean Chicken Coop, $775; etsy.com

Coop D’Ville Backyard Chicken Coop, $899; etsy.com

Backyard Chicken Coop, $1,186.99; overstock.com

West Coast Coop, $1,650; etsy.com

Hersh Mobile Chicken Coop with Chicken Run, $2,899.99; wayfair.com

While there may not be thousands to choose from right now, there are still a range of designs—including both small and large abodes—still available, starting at just $520. So whether you’re in search of a new hobby, trying to find new ways to utilize your yard this summer, or hoping to stock your fridge with fresh eggs (and skip a trip to the grocery store), these backyard structures will help you achieve all of the above.

If your favorite happens to sell out, building your chicken coop is another option. While this alternative will take some time, there are DIY kits and downloadable plans available through Etsy, which you can think of as a fun outdoor activity to do over a weekend. Grab a pal and together, you can customize your creation with fun accessories, paint, trim, and other personalized details.

We will update this article as more chicken coops are restocked and become available. In the meantime, here are 10 great options to get you started, including a few that are on sale and come with complimentary shipping. Just be sure to grab one before these sell out, too.

