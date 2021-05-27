Why You Should Keep Lilies Far Away From Your Cat
Keep lilies far away from your feline friend.
Cats have a reputation for being naturally curious. They're quirky creatures who love sitting in boxes and instinctively eat grass when their diets need a little more fiber. It seems like these beloved pets get into just about anything and everything around the house—chasing toys, climbing onto countertops, and chewing whatever they can get their paws on. You'd probably be hard-pressed to find a Southern home without houseplants—we love them for the natural beauty and fragrance they bring to our interiors, and our pets love to investigate anything new that comes through the front door. That's why it's especially important to know which houseplants are safe and which are toxic to cats. Dr. Callie Harris, DVM, a veterinarian at Purina, urges pet owners not to bring home lilies because they are dangerous to cats. Read on her for advice.
Why are some lilies dangerous to cats?
"Cat and kitten owners should be mindful about the type of plants they keep in their home. Cats are curious animals and just tasting certain plants, especially lilies that are toxic, can be deadly. Many pet owners aren't aware of how dangerous certain lilies are to cats, and it's difficult to identify the lilies that are toxic versus the ones that aren't, so it's advised to avoid having any lilies in your house if you have a cat," explains Dr. Harris. "The exact toxic dose and the precise toxins responsible for damage are currently unknown. Toxins in certain lilies can cause severe kidney damage in your cat or kitten and some species are cardiotoxic," she says.
Which species of lilies should cat owners avoid?
"There are several types of lilies that cat owners should steer clear of to avoid putting their pet at risk of toxicosis, a pathological condition caused by the action of poison. Some species include: daylily, Asiatic lily, Easter lily, Japanese show lily, Oriental lily, Rubrum lily, tiger lily, Wood lily, and Stargazer lily, but the toxic principle is unknown and it has been shown that cats may develop toxicity even from the pollen," Dr. Harris says. Unsure which selection of lily you've picked up at the garden center? Dr. Harris recommends avoiding these plants altogether out of an abundance of caution for your cat.
What should you do if your cat ingests a lily?
"If you find that your cat has ingested any part of a lily, you should react fast and seek help from your veterinarian immediately. Because the toxic dose of lilies is unknown, your veterinarian will likely want to hospitalize and treat supportively with intravenous fluids. Depending on how much of the flower your cat has consumed and how severe the damage is, they may need more aggressive treatment for their kidneys, like dialysis," says Dr. Harris.