Texas Animal Shelter's "Seniors for Seniors" Program Connects Pets and People Who Need Each Other Most
The Animal Defense League of Texas, San Antonio's largest and oldest true- no-kill shelter, has launched a new program to help put older cats and dogs in the arms (and hearts) of their senior human counterparts by providing fee-waived adoptions for qualifying applicants.
The "Seniors for Seniors" program places senior cats and dogs (over seven years of age) with senior citizens who are 65 years of age or older, "allowing participants to discover the joys of having a cat or dog in their lives."
There's a lot to be said for adopting a senior pet. They're often already trained and are usually low energy. Not to mention, animal shelters are overcrowded, and older animals are among the first to be euthanized if they aren't adopted in a timely manner. Having a pet also benefits senior humans.
"Many studies have proven that pet ownership is commonly known to reduce loneliness and stress while improving the overall well-being and happiness of senior citizen populations," the non-profit's website reads.
For more information, visit ADLTexas.org.