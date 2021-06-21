These Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers Are the 'Best Dog Ropes Ever,' and They're on Sale for Prime Day
If you're a dog parent, you've probably found your favorite pair of shoes in your dog's mouth at some point. While a lot of training is needed to keep a pup from tearing up leather as easily as paper, there's one thing that might help save your loafers and sandals in the meantime. Plus, it's 22 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
This pack of seven knotted dog toys for chewers by AMZpets keeps dogs entertained and their teeth off of the furniture, electrical cords, clothes, and anything else they might be attracted to, according to Amazon shopper reviews. They come in different sizes, knot patterns, and colors to keep things interesting for your dog and are made from tough, durable strands of braided and woven cotton. These toys are great for fetch or tug of war and are totally indestructible, according to the brand.
More than 1,900 five-star ratings back up that sentiment. "I'm a K-9 handler (German Shepherd) and I have three other dudes in my home squad," one shopper's review reads. "This set of rope toys is awesome. We've had these toys for a couple weeks now and have gotten more than our money's worth of play out of them, and surprisingly enough, not a single one of them are trashed yet! The quality seems to be higher than that of most other rope toys, and the pups have thoroughly enjoyed the different shapes and sizes of this variety pack. Highly recommended by us!"
BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
There are many different reasons why dogs chew on things they're not supposed to- teething, seeking attention, bored, anxious-but this bundle of toys for chewers is designed to curb these feelings and give your dog a productive outlet. They come in their own carrying bag, so you can take the toys wherever you and your pup go to make sure they're occupied.
To give your dog something to chew on that you'll both be happy about, grab a set of AMZpets Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers while they're on sale for Prime Day.