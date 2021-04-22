Louisiana Man Surprises 4-Year-Old Twins with Puppy After Finding Wish Balloon That Flew 650 Miles to Kansas
"If you can make one person smile — trust me not only will it help them, it will make you feel so much better," said Alvin Bamburg of Shreveport, who found the balloon while hunting.
Talk about a story that sounds right out of a children's fairy tale. The Twins and the Pink Balloons, perhaps?
As we previously reported, four-year-old twins Luna and Gianella Gonzalez released a set of balloons from their backyard in Liberal, Kansas with their letters to Santa back in December. Amazingly, Luna's balloon traveled 650 miles to Louisiana, where Alvin Bamburg of Shreveport found the pink star-shaped balloon while hunting in Grand Cane, Louisiana, per Good Morning America.
"It was something different for the girls — a memory they could keep after a rough 2020," the twins' mom Leticia Flores-Gonzalez told the news outlet. "It was just so cold and windy. I didn't expect them to go that far."
When Bamburg opened Luna's letter to Santa, he saw that the young girl wanted candy, a Spider-Man ball, a Frozen doll, my little pony, and — the big ask — a puppy. Bamburg got to work on tracking down the girl's mother on Facebook and was able to locate her and send off almost every gift request on the list to old Saint Nick in time for the holidays.
Then, this spring, Bamburg and his wife Lee Ann really raised the bar on random kindness to others: They made the trek all the way to Liberal, Kansas, to surprise the girls with their very own puppy named Max. "If you can make one person smile — trust me not only will it help them, it will make you feel so much better," Bamburg said of his kind gesture to these one-time strangers.
"This past weekend we finally got to meet Alvin & his wife Lee Ann! One wish on Luna's letter to Santa was missing. Alvin and so many other amazing people made sure to fulfill that one last wish and surprised my girls!" Flores-Gonzalez wrote in a recent Facebook post. "My family is tremendously grateful so many wonderful people came together & contributed in making Luna & Gianella's letter to Santa wish list come true."
Max will definitely have one special story to tell his grand-dogs, huh? Perhaps that storybook needs a new title, The Twins, the Pink Balloons, and Max the Dog.