Add Some Sparkle To Your Dog's Summer With This Mermaid Life Jacket from Amazon
Once the summer heat sets in, dogs across the South are ready to take a refreshing plunge in the pool. Unleash your dog's inner mermaid with a shimmery life jacket that's as safe as it is stylish. Thanks to pet brand ROZKITCH, owners won't have to worry as their pooch takes a swim. This life jacket comes in four different sizes and is available on Amazon starting at $26.
Put safety first before taking Fido to the lake, beach, or pool. This fun floatation device features adjustable buckles for a custom and comfortable fit for canines of all shapes and sizes. Wide neoprene belly bands help keep the vest secure while doggie paddling. A neck pad also helps your pet hold his head up better in the water. The top of the life jacket features an easy-grab rescue handle as well as a D-ring hook for connecting a leash when walking to and from the pool. This product is made from a durable abrasion-resistant and quick-dry material. The shiny mermaid-scale design is both functional and fashionable; the reflective fabric provides better visibility for pets in and out of the water.
This life jacket comes with many positive reviews from pet owners. One customer gave the product five stars and wrote, "Love this for my dog. He knows how to swim but just wanted to add extra buoyance." Another five-star review said, "Looks sooo pretty on my Shiba puppy and super sparkly under the sun! It helped her learn how to swim on her first kayaking/paddle boarding trip. Love how it doubles as harness as well."
Pool parties have never been so cool. Shop the mermaid life jacket for your dog below.
ROZKITCH Dog Life Jacket Mermaid Fashion Floatation Vest,
BUY IT: from $26; amazon.com