Top Dog: Labrador Retriever Named America's Most-Popular Breed for 31st Consecutive Year
Americans just can't get enough of Labrador retrievers! For the 31st year in a row, the famously friendly canine has topped American Kennel Club's annual list of most popular dog breeds.
"The versatile, family-friendly Labrador retriever has solidified itself as America's dog," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a news release. "With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."
With the Labrador's continued reign comes as no surprise, the 2021 list has its fair share of shakeups. Most notably, the poodle moved back into the top five for the first time since 1997. The proud and intelligent breed came fifth, knocking out the bulldog, which has ranked in the top five every year since 2012.
The remaining top spots were filled by familiar favorites, including the French Bulldog (#2), the Golden Retriever (#3), and the German Shepherd Dog in fourth.
Other notable changes include the debut of the Biewer Terrier, which made its first appearance on the list in the 83rd spot. The AKC only recognized the toy breed in January 2021, and it wasted no time stealing hearts.
Head to AKC.org for the full list of the most popular dog breeds of 2021.