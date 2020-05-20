10 Loving Dogs that Make Good Pets for Seniors
We love our furry four-legged friends like family (sometimes even more!). We don’t call dogs man’s best friend for no reason. Our canine companions are special parts of our lives—from childhood through adulthood. As we get older, smaller dogs may be a better fit for our lifestyles. Lovable, low-maintenance breeds like pugs or pekingeses want to stick right by our sides all day long. Instead of a puppy, consider adopting a senior dog who’s gotten her adolescent energy out and wants a low-key lifestyle. Here, 10 loving dogs that make great pets for seniors.
Pug
Pugs make for steadfast companions. This breed would prefer to spend all day cuddling with their owner than running around outside. Pugs typically weigh less than 20 pounds and can live around 15 years.
Shih tzu
Small shih tzus are ideal dogs for seniors, as well as anyone living in an apartment or smaller home. According to the American Kennel Club, this breed prefers short walks and indoor playtime with their owners.
Miniature Schnauzer
This breed is known for their signature beards and bushy eyebrows. The American Miniature Schnauzer Club describes this dog as “sweet, smart, loyal, and loving.”
Yorkshire Terrier
Yorkshire terriers (also known as yorkies) make great lapdogs—they were originally bred to be lapdogs for English women during the Victorian era, according to the AKC. This toy-size dog weighs no more than 7 pounds.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Loyal Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are devoted to their owners. This breed is characterized by outgoing, intelligent personalities that love to love their owners, according to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Club. Puppies can be more energetic, so consider adopting a calmer senior dog.
French bulldog
Short, stocky French bulldogs are as lovable as they come. Their signature ears and toothy grins show the charming, playful side of these compact dogs. French bulldogs don’t require much exercise, making them a great addition to a senior household.
Pekingese
Tiny Pekingeses were originally bred to be companions of Chinese emperors, according to the AKC, so giving owners unconditional love is an instinct. These calm dogs don’t need much exercise but do need regular brushing to maintain their long coats.
Chihuahua
Pint-size chihuahuas won’t exceed more than 6 pounds, says the AKC. This breed doesn’t hold back on the sass; their bold personalities make them all the more lovable. Chihuahuas are idea pets for apartments, and regular exercise tames high energy.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
This trusted companion is fit for a queen—literally. Queen Elizabeth has had more than 30 pet corgis in her lifetime. Born to herd cattle, corgis enjoy regular exercise and like to have a purpose (like loving their families).
Maltese
Glamorous malteses show off long white coats (crowned usually with a pretty bow on top). This breed is known for its gentle disposition.