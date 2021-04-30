There's Yet Another Adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion On the Way—And This One Is From Netflix
Jane Austen adaptations? You can never have too many.
We were excited to hear about a new period adaptation of Jane Austen's 1817 novel Persuasion starring Sarah Snook and Joel Fry as Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, and now our excitement has doubled. That's because there's another Persuasion adaptation in the works. The most recently announced novel-to-screen project is coming to us from Netflix.
The news about the Netflix Persuasion production has been scarce, but a few details have been shared. Dakota Johnson is attached to star as Anne Elliot, and Carrie Cracknell, who is best known for directing for the theater, is set to direct the feature. Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass are writing the screenplay.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Described by Netflix and MRC as a 'modern, witty approach to a beloved story while remaining true' to the novel, the logline per the companies is thus: 'Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she once sent away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.' "
From the 1997 film starring Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds to the many mini-series and TV movies, Austen's final finished novel has been adapted numerous times. (We're going to be catching up on them all before these movies come out.) For more of our favorite period films, check out this long list of Austen adaptations you can stream online.
What's your favorite Jane Austen adaptation? Are you looking forward to all of the Persuasion films on the horizon?