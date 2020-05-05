A New Perry Mason TV Show Is on Its Way

An eight-part series starring Perry Mason, the legendary detective of page and screen, is headed to HBO this summer. The new series is an origin story set in 1930s Los Angeles and follows Mason as he unravels the mystery of a kidnapping. HBO says, “Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself,” and also, “living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.” Tune into the Perry Mason teaser trailer below.

Watch the teaser trailer:

The series is based on the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner. Mason first appeared in Gardner’s original Perry Mason novels, which were published between 1933 and 1973. The Case of the Velvet Claws kicked off the series in 1933. The first screen adaptations were the Perry Mason films, which came out in the 1930s. After that, the character came to television with the Perry Mason television series, which aired on CBS from 1957 to 1966. If you’d like to watch the original series, you can find it at amazon.com.

The new series stars Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Death Comes to Pemberley) as Perry Mason. It also features John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Lili Taylor, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Robert Patrick, Andrew Howard, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, and Justin Kirk.

The new series will premiere on June 21, 2020. You can find more information on the series at hbo.com.

Did you watch the original Perry Mason series? Will you tune into the new one when it airs this summer?