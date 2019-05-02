These Old Testament Baby Names Withstand the Test of Time
Picking out a child's name is one of the most exciting things to do once you find out you're going to become a parent. You can find inspiration for baby names all over the place, whether you look back on the family tree, fondly remember friends and loved ones, take a cue from your favorite books and movies, or turn to the Bible. Biblical names have long been popular. Some biblical baby boy names from the Old Testament, like Noah and Elijah, have been repeated favorites on the list of most popular baby names in recent years. There are plenty of beautiful biblical baby girl names, and some of our favorites are found right in the Old Testament. If you're set on choosing a biblical baby name for your child, these Old Testament names are beautiful.
WATCH: Here's What You Need To Know About Baby Showers
Give Meaningful Names
Some people pick names because they have a personal connection to them, others because they like the way they sound, and others because of the meaning behind the name. A name can evoke strength, nature, or positivity. We included some name meanings here, which are linked to the Hebrew words from which these names were derived. They're not all exact, and several have alternate meanings we didn't list, so don't put too much thought into changing the name of your future child based on the possible meaning behind his or her name.
Old Testament Baby Boy Names
Aaron
High Mountain, Exalted
Abel
Breath
Abner
My Father Is a Light
Abraham
Father of Many
Adam
Man
Amos
To Carry
Benjamin
Son of the Right Hand
Caleb
Whole Heart
Daniel
God Is My Judge
David
Beloved
Elijah
My God
Ezra
Help
Ira
Watchful
Isaac
He Will Laugh; He Will Rejoice
Isaiah
Yahweh Is Salvation
Jacob
May God Protect
Jeremiah
Yahweh Will Exalt
Jesse
Gift
Jonah
Dove
Jonathan
Yahweh Has Given
Jordan
Descend
Joseph
He Will Add
Joshua
Yahweh Is Salvation
Levi
Joined
Michael
Who Is Like God?
Nathan
Gift
Noah
Rest
Reuben
Behold, a Son
Samson
Sun
Samuel
God Has Heard
Seth
Placed; Appointed
Solomon
Peaceful
Old Testament Baby Girl Names
Abigail
My Father Is Joy
Deborah
Bee
Delilah
Delicate
Dinah
Vindicated
Esther
Star
Eve
To Breathe; To Live
Hannah
Favor; Grace
Judith
He Will Be Praised
Leah
Weary
Michal
Who Is Like God?
Miriam
Wished for Child
Naomi
Pleasantness
Rachel
Ewe
Rebecca
Join
Ruth
Friend
Sarah
Lady