These Old Testament Baby Names Withstand the Test of Time

Beautiful biblical baby names for boys and girls.
By Southern Living Editors Updated June 23, 2022
Credit: tatyana_tomsickova/Getty Images

Picking out a child's name is one of the most exciting things to do once you find out you're going to become a parent. You can find inspiration for baby names all over the place, whether you look back on the family tree, fondly remember friends and loved ones, take a cue from your favorite books and movies, or turn to the Bible. Biblical names have long been popular. Some biblical baby boy names from the Old Testament, like Noah and Elijah, have been repeated favorites on the list of most popular baby names in recent years. There are plenty of beautiful biblical baby girl names, and some of our favorites are found right in the Old Testament. If you're set on choosing a biblical baby name for your child, these Old Testament names are beautiful.

Give Meaningful Names

Some people pick names because they have a personal connection to them, others because they like the way they sound, and others because of the meaning behind the name. A name can evoke strength, nature, or positivity. We included some name meanings here, which are linked to the Hebrew words from which these names were derived. They're not all exact, and several have alternate meanings we didn't list, so don't put too much thought into changing the name of your future child based on the possible meaning behind his or her name.

Old Testament Baby Boy Names

Aaron

High Mountain, Exalted

Abel

Breath

Abner

My Father Is a Light

Abraham

Father of Many

Adam

Man

Amos

To Carry

Benjamin

Son of the Right Hand

Caleb

Whole Heart

Daniel

God Is My Judge

David

Beloved

Elijah

My God

Ezra

Help

Ira

Watchful

Isaac

He Will Laugh; He Will Rejoice

Isaiah

Yahweh Is Salvation

Jacob

May God Protect

Jeremiah

Yahweh Will Exalt

Jesse

Gift

Jonah

Dove

Jonathan

Yahweh Has Given

Jordan

Descend

Joseph

He Will Add

Joshua

Yahweh Is Salvation

Levi

Joined

Michael

Who Is Like God?

Nathan

Gift

Noah

Rest

Reuben

Behold, a Son

Samson

Sun

Samuel

God Has Heard

Seth

Placed; Appointed

Solomon

Peaceful

Old Testament Baby Girl Names

Abigail

My Father Is Joy

Deborah

Bee

Delilah

Delicate

Dinah

Vindicated

Esther

Star

Eve

To Breathe; To Live

Hannah

Favor; Grace

Judith

He Will Be Praised

Leah

Weary

Michal

Who Is Like God?

Miriam

Wished for Child

Naomi

Pleasantness

Rachel

Ewe

Rebecca

Join

Ruth

Friend

Sarah

Lady

