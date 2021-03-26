The Classic Card Game That's Gotten My Family Through Storms, Vacations, and Hard Times

The irony isn't lost on me that the card game that became my family's saving grace was none other than Old Maid. Growing up, you'd be able to spot our group at our favorite beachside lunch spot in a second, because we'd be erupting in laughter whenever someone got stuck with the "old hag" of the deck. I could've sworn I even saw a few tears welling up in my boy cousins' eyes whenever they were left with the granny card, well past the acceptable age to cry over a card game. But they'd never admit it. My grandmother never failed to remind us every chance she got that she was no "old maid," and that the joking term was not to exist outside our bubble.