70 Cute and Funny Nicknames For Your Best Friends
True best friends are as rare as picking a four-leaf clover or winning the lottery. But once you find true friends, they will try their best to stay with you forever. Friends, in addition to our given family, are one of the greatest treasures in life. They are the family that we get to choose, that we willingly welcome into our lives because our worlds are much brighter with them in it. And if our friends can hold our deepest secrets and pick us up when we're down, they should at least have a notable nickname to carry with them as a reminder of how much we love and appreciate them and their friendship.
Terms of Endearment
Sometimes, it seems that the better the friend, the quirkier the nickname we give them. The nicknames we choose for our friends are sometimes based on their unique personalities. Other times, a nickname serves as a symbol of a shared memory between just the two of you or among a group of friends. Regardless of how we arrive at their nicknames, these terms of endearment signify our affections for and connections to our friends. And, sometimes, our friends love and appreciate these nicknames so much that they may eventually become a part of their own identity. Some nicknames are absolutely adorable. Some are simply astute observations or accurate descriptions. And some are completely incomprehensible or absolutely ridiculous. Whatever the case, nicknames are a terrific way to express your love for your friends.
We collected a list of cute and funny nicknames to call your BFFs, bros, and best buds. Our friends encourage us, stick by our side through thick and thin, and are inevitably at the heart of every great idea (or those terrible ideas that sound great at first). When you're in the mood for a movie night? Pick up the phone and call your gal pals over to watch a swoon-worthy Hallmark film. In need of a weekend getaway? Grab your friends and road trip up the coast. No matter what nicknames we give them, when you're in need of a shoulder to lean on, your friends will always be there. If you've yet to assign a nickname to your closest friends and still need a little help figuring it out or just require a little inspiration to arrive at a nickname to let your besties know how much they mean to you, take a few moments and check out this list of potential nicknames.
Nicknames for Girl Best Friends
- Bestie
- BFF
- Queen
- Senorita
- Girly
- Gal
- Friend for Life
- Forever Friend
- Soul Sister
- Sis
- Chica
- Missy
- Ride or die
- Homegirl
Nicknames for Guy Best Friends
- Buddy
- King
- Champ
- Bro
- Amigo
- Bubba
- Tank
- Tiny
- Sport
- Slim
- Chief
- Buck
- Coach
- Junior
- Senior
- Doc
- Dude
- Pal
- Buster
- Bud
Cute Best Friend Nicknames
- Boo
- Mouse
- Munchkin
- Bee
- Dolly
- Precious
- Bug
- Chipmunk
- Dottie
- Cutie Pie
- Bonny Lass
- Sweetums
- Toots
- Buttercup
- Lovey
Funny Best Friend Nicknames
- Nugget
- Teacup
- Oldie
- Shortie
- Kiddo
- Smarty
- Boomer
- Scout
- Ace
- Goon
- Punk
- Rambo
- Gump
- Bond
- Giggles
- Speedy
- Squirt
- Smiley
- Rapunzel
- Ms. Congeniality
- Teeny