You Could Get Paid to Binge-Watch Nicholas Sparks Movies
Calling all romance movie buffs! Shane Co. is back with another unique job, and this one is for a special person with a big heart and an endless supply of tissues.
The jewelry retailer announced this week that they're looking for someone to watch ten Nicholas Sparks movies and answer some questions about each in exchange for $1,000.
"Do you often compare yourself and your partner to Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in The Notebook? Have you watched Dear John more times than you'd care to admit? If you answered yes to either (or both) of these questions, Shane Co. has a contest for you!" the company's website boasts.
The right person not only loves Nicholas Sparks movies, they'll also be able to binge-watch a lot of movies in a short period of time. The ten movies are:
- Message in a Bottle
- A Walk to Remember
- The Notebook
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Dear John
- The Last Song
- Safe Haven
- The Best of Me
- The Longest Ride
- The Choice
The contest winner will have to watch all ten movies and fill out a worksheet for each of them by April 11, 2022. Think you've got what it takes? Apply here before March 7.
Good luck!