10 New Period Dramas for Your Weekend Watch

Tune into a brand-new costume drama and let your imagination travel.

We love elaborate costumes and beautiful landscapes, and these brand-new period dramas have those elements in spades. These brand-new television series will transport you. They’re witty, gritty, and thrilling reimaginings of eras throughout history. The new series we’ve gathered here explore the rise of Catherine the Great, the birth of English football, and the timber trade of New France in present-day Canada, among so many other periods. We have enough shows here to keep your to-watch list full for months to come. Tune into a new period drama this weekend, and let your imagination travel.

The Great

Elle Fanning is Russia’s Catherine the Great in this comic new series by the screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film The Favourite.

Barkskins

This new National Geographic series begins in New France in 1693. It’s based on the 2016 book of the same name by Annie Proulx.

Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Octavia Spencer stars in this limited series about the life of entrepreneur and businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Beecham House

This recent PBS period drama is set in 19th-century Delhi and concerns a family with more than a few secrets to keep.

The English Game

Julian Fellowes helped create this series, which explores the origins of English football—what you likely know as soccer—in the 1870s.

Dracula

From the creators of Sherlock, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, comes this new miniseries, which is set in Transylvania in 1897, of course.

Belgravia

Nineenth-century London is the setting for this new period drama, which is based on the book of the same name by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Dead Still

This series is set in Ireland in the 1880s and follows a photographer-turned-detective as he investigates the probable murders of his clients.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

This new Penny Dreadful spinoff series is a murder mystery set in Los Angeles in 1938.

The Pale Horse

This two-part murder mystery series is an adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.

