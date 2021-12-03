There's a New Peanuts Holiday Movie on the Way!
The New Year's Eve-inspired For Auld Lang Syne will air on Apple TV+.
There's a new addition to the Peanuts holiday movie collection!
After decades spent re-watching A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, families finally have another feel-good film to add their annual lineup. Mark our words: The New Year's Eve-inspired For Auld Lang Syne is sure to become a classic. Watch the trailer below:
The first new original holiday special to come from Apple's partnership with WildBrain, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne marks the triumphant television return of Charlie, Lucy, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. In it, Lucy throws herself a New Year's Eve party as Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish one of his resolutions before midnight. And though Lucy's night doesn't go as planned, there is still plenty of fun to be had.
"Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne" will be available globally on Friday, December 10, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.
For those of you without Apple TV+, don't forget to catch A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.