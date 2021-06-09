Netflix's Outer Banks Season Two Trailer Is Here
The Pogues are back for some serious drama.
Netflix original series Outer Banks was a runaway hit. It had treasure hunting, friendships, betrayal, romance, and of course plenty of dreamy views along the water. FYI: despite the show's name, the series is actually filmed in and around Charleston, South Carolina.
Though filming was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're happy to learn that season two of the series will debut on Netflix on Friday, July 30. In addition to the premiere date, Netflix has also shared the official teaser for the upcoming season which has us itching to learn more of what will happen to John B., Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and the rest of the cast.
After the cliffhanger finale episode of last season where John B and Sarah get rescued on a cargo ship heading to Nassau in the Bahamas, there certainly are a lot of questions that remain to be answered. In this first peek of the new season, the trailer shows the Pogues gathering around a tree with "John B Routledge" carved into it in a makeshift memorial to the life of their assumed dead friend. Then, the video clip cuts to Sarah and John B sitting on a beach as John B says "back in the G game, baby" before rapidly displaying a montage from the season with high-speed chases, romance beside a fire, and characters racing around the Outer Banks. Watch the official teaser on YouTube below.
WATCH: Is Virgin River an Actual Town in California?
Did you watch the first season of Outer Banks? It may have been nothing like the idyllic vacation spot off the coast of North Carolina that so many Southerners know and love, but it certainly kept us captivated. We're so ready to head back to town with this fascinating group of OBX guys and gals.