What to Watch on Netflix this Weekend
Staying in? This list is reason enough to stay in and watch TV.
For binge-watchers:
Gilmore Girls. We have a lot of catching up to do before the new episodes come out on November 25. We love it for its wit, banter, literary references, coffee, and all that junk food.
For the kiddos who refuse to watch The Lion King again:
Newly added for October, Kung Fu Panda 3 follows the "legendary adventures of awesomeness" of Panda Po in this family-friendly film.
For true-crime fanatics:
Amanda Knox. This Netflix original documentary details the murder story that captivated the news cycle, and features never-before-seen interviews with some of the key players in the case (which still remains unsolved).
For history buffs:
The Imitation Game. This historical drama tells the captivating and personal tale of Alan Turing (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) as he invents the Enigma machine, which cracked Nazi code during WWII.
Quiz Show. This Oscar-nominated film chronicles the Twenty One 1950s game-show scandals, and features plenty of suspense and 50s-era facts.
For the compromising couple:
The Phenom. This sports film tells a story that goes far beyond sports and into the realms of psychology and therapy. When a young pitcher (Johnny Simmons) struggles to throw strikes, his visits to a sports psychologist bring to light years of repressed memories.
For people who need to laugh off a tough week:
The Ranch. Ashton Kutcher's new Netflix-only comedy series details the life of two brothers trying to run a Colorado ranch, and reunites a band of boys we haven't seen act together since the days of That ‘70s Show: Hyde, Kelso, and Fez. The second half of season 1 is airing now.
For the classic fans who wants to stick to what they know, thank you very much:
Breakfast at Tiffany's, Titanic, Unforgiven, or Ferris Bueller's Day Off. As far as summaries go, these classics need none. Netflix is streaming these iconic films again for the month of October.
For gals pals who have big plans with their couches tonight:
A Cinderella Story is new this month on Netflix. We are suddenly changing our Friday night plans.
For people who just want things to be alright, alright, alright:
Get your McConaughey fix with Matthew-filled classics, like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which returned this month, or Dazed and Confused.
For people really, really ready for Halloween:
Just in: Season 5 of American Horror Story. And if you haven't seen Season 1 of Stranger Things, do.