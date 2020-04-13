Tune Into a New Netflix Show About Hollywood's Golden Age

A new series about Hollywood’s Golden Age—called, simply, Hollywood—is gathering stars of stage and screen and bringing them to Netflix. Brought to life by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock, the eight-part miniseries is set in Hollywood in the years after World War II and tells a story about the magic of moviemaking and the drama of show business.

Netflix describes the story this way, “In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.” A revisionist take on the era, the series promises a glittering look at an exciting time in movie history.

The series stars Patti LuPone (Pose, Evita), Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick, Patriots Day), Jeremy Pope (The Ranger, Ain’t Too Proud), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Darren Criss (Glee, American Crime Story), Michelle Krusiec (The Invitation, Shooter), Kerry Knuppe (Solver, Like a Country Song), Nicola Bertram (The Circle), Chad Doreck (Westworld), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Julia Pace Mitchell (Faster, The Young and the Restless), David Corenswet (The Politician, Affairs of State) and Rob Reiner (All in the Family). The cast is well versed in both stage and screen—both LuPone and Pope are Broadway stars.

Hollywood comes to Netflix as one in a series of Ryan Murphy shows destined for the platform. Murphy, the creator, producer, and writer of shows including Glee, American Horror Story, Feud, 9-1-1, Pose, and The Politician, has a number of projects currently in the pipeline.

Hollywood is slated to be released on Netflix in May. When it’s released, you can watch it at netflix.com.

What’s in your Netflix queue? What are your favorite historical periods to watch movies and read books about?