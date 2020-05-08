Inspiring Quotes About Nature

Mother Nature is the ultimate inspiration. When you’re feeling sluggish, simply walking outside and getting fresh air can do wonders for your mood and outlook. Often, nature’s beauty can take your breath (and words) away. In those moments of awe, we like to turn to some of our favorite nature quotes that sum up how we’re feeling. These inspirational nature quotes will make you want to go on a hike, sit by the lake, or just step outside to your yard. Plus, short nature quotes with simple and concise language make great captions for Instagram. When words escape you, turn to some of the best literary minds for these beautiful nature quotes. Now get outside and get inspired!

Nature Quotes

“Nature is not a place to visit, it is home.” Gary Snyder

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." John Muir

“What is the good of your stars and trees, your sunrise and the wind, if they do not enter into our daily lives?” E.M. Forster

“The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing which stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity, and by these I shall not regulate my propositions. And some see no nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.” William Blake

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” Sir John Lubbock

“My wish is to stay always like this, living quietly in a corner of nature.” Claude Monet

“For a time, I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.” Wendell Berry

Short Nature Quotes

“Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Nature is pleased with simplicity.” Sir Isaac Newton

“Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder” E.B.White

“The poetry of the earth is never dead.” John Keats

“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” Margaret Atwood

Inspirational Nature Quotes

“I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.” Anne Frank

“Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

“There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after the winter.” Rachel Carson

“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” Frances Hodgson Burnett

“It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” A. A.Milne

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” Lady Bird Johnson

“Hello, sun in my face. Hello, you who made the morning and spread it over the fields...Watch, now, how I start the day in happiness, in kindness.” Mary Oliver

"Storms make trees take deeper roots." Dolly Parton

“Never yet was a springtime when the buds forgot to bloom.” Margaret Elizabeth Sangster

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” Helen Keller

“Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to your imagination, calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting – over and over announcing your place in the family of things.” Mary Oliver

Mother Nature Quotes

“Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself.” Henry David Thoreau

“Fresh air is as good for the mind as for the body. Nature always seems trying to talk to us as if she had some great secret to tell. And so she has.” John Lubbock

Nature Love Quotes

“There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is society, where none intrudes,

By the deep sea, and music in its roar:

I love not man the less, but Nature more,” George Gordon Byron

“We can never have enough of nature.” Henry David Thoreau

“If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.” Laura Ingalls Wilder

“May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds. May your rivers flow without end...” Edward Abbey

“I lie here in the morning sun, the sun that finds me through the honeysuckle leaves, and I think of the sweetness my heart has, and the sweetness of many hearts.” Peggy Pond Church

“The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature.” Joseph Campbell