25 Natural Beauty Quotes To Celebrate Confidence
It's no secret Southern women love their beauty products. Hair spray heightens our locks closer to God, and Mama taught us to never dare leave the house without a bit of color on our lips. So, we always have a tube of lipstick in our go-to shade of red nearby. But even though Southern ladies appreciate a dab of rouge and a spray of Chanel No. 5, we know true beauty starts with natural confidence.
We've gathered a collection of natural beauty quotes that serve as a great reminder that true beauty shines from within. Natural beauty means accepting yourself just the way you are. When we embrace the qualities that make us unique, we begin to love and value ourselves for our individuality. Read through this collection of natural beauty quotes for her and choose a few that speak to you. True, natural beauty grows as we learn to love ourselves with a confidence that can't be shaken.
Being natural is incredibly empowering for women because it’s just who you are. You’re embracing all the beautiful things about you from your head to your toes. Because when you mask so much of your natural beauty, people don’t get to see that. - Rozonda Thomas
Less make-up is better, and it’s always better to let your natural beauty shine. Essentially, be happy with your appearance. - Park Shin-hye
Life isn’t always really glamorous and fabulous. It’s about encouraging people to go back to natural beauty. - Zoe Foster Blake
When you are balanced and when you listen and attend to the needs of your body, mind, and spirit, your natural beauty comes out. - Christy Turlington
I find beauty in unusual things, like hanging your head out the window or sitting on a fire escape. – Scarlett Johansson
Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it. – Confucius
The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years. – Audrey Hepburn
Beauty is the illumination of your soul.- John O’Donohue
Sometimes people are beautiful. Not in looks. Not in what they say. Just in what they are. - Markus Zusak
Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates. - Kate Angell
What you do, the way you think, makes you beautiful. – Scott Westerfeld
Wisdom is the abstract of the past, but beauty is the promise of the future. – Oliver Wendell Holmes
Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart. – Kahlil Gibran
People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within. – Elisabeth Kubler-Ross
Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old. – Franz Kafka
A thing of beauty is a joy for ever: Its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness.
– John Keats
It’s a kind of radiance. People who possess a true inner beauty, their eyes are a little brighter, their skin a little more dewy. They vibrate at a different frequency. - Cameron Diaz
Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical. - Sophia Loren
The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries, or the way she combs her hair. The beauty of a woman is seen in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. – Audrey Hepburn
Beauty isn’t about having a pretty face. It is about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and most importantly a beautiful soul. – Anonymous
For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. - Audrey Hepburn
Do all the good you can and create a life that feels good on the inside, not one that just looks good on the outside. It is inner beauty which matters most. - Dr. Anil Kumar Sinha
Take care of your inner, spiritual beauty. That will reflect in your face. - Dolores Del Rio
You are not born with beauty, your beauty is created by who you are. Your inner beauty is more important than how people see you on the outside. - Emily Coussons
Inner beauty radiates from within, and there’s nothing more beautiful than when a woman feels beautiful on the inside. - Erin Heatherton