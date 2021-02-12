A Reimagined Romeo and Juliet Is Coming to PBS This Spring

While recent chances to experience theatre have been few and far between, there are many virtual resources currently bringing the stage to our screens. Thanks to Great Performances on PBS, there will soon be a new opportunity to experience one of Shakespeare's best-loved plays without leaving home. Jessie Buckley (War and Peace, Chernobyl) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown, God's Own Country) star as Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers in a new imagining of Romeo and Juliet that was produced at London's National Theatre and will premiere on PBS in April.

The new production was filmed at the National Theatre over the course of three weeks. According to PBS, "This stylized film of Shakespeare's masterpiece celebrates the theatrical imagination, moving from the stripped-down aesthetic of a rehearsal into a cinematic journey that embraces the architecture of the theater space and varied backstage spaces of the National's Lyttelton Theatre."

The production, which is directed by Simon Godwin, Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., is being adapted for television by Emily Burns, and the cast also includes Fisayo Akinade, Shubham Saraf, Deborah Findlay, David Judge, Alex Mugnaioni, Ellis Howard, Tamsin Greig, Lucian Msamati, Adrian Lester, Lloyd Hutchinson, and Colin Tierney.

This new Romeo and Juliet has contemporary influences and reflects the era in which it's being produced. "In this contemporary rendering of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the tale of two young lovers who strive to transcend a world of violence and hate," PBS shared in a press release.

Romeo and Juliet will premiere on Great Performances on PBS on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. Check local listings to confirm. You can find more information on Romeo and Juliet and more Great Performances on PBS programming at pbs.org.

