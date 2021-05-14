Musicians On Call Release Moving Song To Honor Health Care Workers For National Hospital Week
"Worth Fighting For" was released in honor of the brave men and women on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
For National Hospital Week (5/9-5/15), Musicians On Call (MOC) — which brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities — and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have teamed up to create and produce an original song and video to demonstrate our gratitude to hospital and healthcare workers for all that they've done during this exceedingly difficult year.
The song, titled "Worth Fighting For" was penned by Nashville MOC volunteer musician Brailey Lenderman, and is inspired by the words of hospital staff at AHA's hospitals and health systems across the country. To write the tune, Lenderman met virtually with hospital workers including nurses, doctors, pharmacy managers, and environmental services staff, facilitated by MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program, where they shared their experiences of working during the pandemic, a difficult yet healing process for all involved. Co-written and produced with Chris Sligh, you can listen to the song on Spotify (below), iTunes, Amazon Music, and Apple Music now.
"The women and men working in America's hospitals and health systems have shown our nation the meaning of courage, strength, perseverance, and dedication through their heroic efforts battling COVID-19. We honor their work and contribution every year but this year we are even more indebted to them as they cared for patients during a pandemic," said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO, in a company press release.
Riffing on that sentiment, Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin added, "Music has an undeniable power to bring joy and hope to any circumstance. As Musicians On Call delivered live music to caregivers virtually throughout the pandemic, it was very uplifting to see the music make them smile and give them important moments of relief during highly stressful shifts." We don't know about you, but music has been one of our saving graces this past year to get us through this tough time, too. Continuing, he noted, "We are honored to collaborate with the American Hospital Association, and are grateful to Brailey and Chris for lending their talents, to pay tribute to the incredible dedication of all hospital workers during National Hospital Week."
WATCH: Best Songs About The South
If you have a hospital or healthcare worker in your life, be sure to share the track — and your gratitude — with them. A little bit of uplifting music can go a long way.