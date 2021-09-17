Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s next best thing to being in the audience.

Musicals and Plays To Watch on Amazon Prime Now

When you can't see your favorite musicals and plays in person, queue up a few on your favorite streaming platform to enjoy them from afar. We're always browsing Amazon Prime to find all the best-loved adaptations of plays, musicals, and Broadway smash hits currently available to watch, and we've gathered some here to inspire your viewing and enliven your to-watch list. Whether you're after productions filmed live on stage or film versions of classic stories (from Sondheim to Shakespeare and everyone in between), there's one here that will make you sit back and laugh, cry, or count the days until you can next sit in an audience and enjoy a show in person.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Zero Mostel, Buster Keaton, and Phil Silvers star in this funny musical, which is filled with comedic storylines and Sondheim tunes.

Watch on Prime Video.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

This 1999 film adaptation of the Shakespearean comedy stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kevin Kline, Calista Flockhart, Stanley Tucci, and Christian Bale.

Watch on Prime Video.

Guys and Dolls

This lively film is based on the 1950 musical of the same name, which has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and won the Tony Award for Best Musical the following year.

Watch on Prime Video.

King Lear

This starry miniseries adaptation features Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, and Florence Pugh as the feuding royal family whose fates turn toward war in the Shakespearean classic.

Watch on Prime Video.

Kiss Me, Kate

This adaptation of the much-loved musical was filmed live on stage in 2003. It stars Rachel York and Brent Barrett and features music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

Watch on Prime Video.

Les Misérables

This adaptation of the worldwide musical hit stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway singing Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's classic songs.

Watch on Prime Video.

Live from Lincoln Center: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

One of Rodgers and Hammerstein's best-loved musicals, this production was filmed live at Lincoln Center and stars Kelli O'Hara and Nathan Gunn.

Watch on Prime Video.

Macbeth

The film adaptation of Shakespeare's play stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard as the central couple whose ambitions turn to tragedy.

Watch on Prime Video.

One Night in Miami

This film is based on the 2013 stage play of the same name written by Kemp Powers. It's directed by Regina King and tells a fictionalized account of a meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke.

Watch on Prime Video.

Pal Joey

Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and Kim Novak star in this film adaptation of the comedic stage musical by Rodgers and Hart.

Watch on Prime Video.

WATCH: The Great Gatsby Is Being Turned Into a Musical