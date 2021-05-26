"You Got Gold," a Week of Tribute Concerts Celebrating John Prine To Take Place in Nashville This October
Proceeds from the events will benefit the newly created nonprofit, The Hello In There Foundation, established by Prine's family to help marginalized people.
The world lost one of its greatest songwriters when John Prine died from complications related to the coronavirus last spring. As any lover of folk and country music knows, there's nobody quite like him. Not even close. This fall, Prine's adopted hometown of Nashville will acknowledge his unique and incredible contributions to music by honoring the legendary song-spinner with a week of concerts.
"The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life and Songs of John Prine" will include a series of concerts and events at various venues in Nashville from October 3-10. ("You Got Gold" is the name of a song on Prine's 1991 album, The Missing Years.) Prine would have turned 75 on October 10, and while it's heartbreaking that the legendary musician won't be here, these musical performances are sure to be a moving tribute to his legacy. So far, events have been announced at the Ryman Auditorium on October 6 and 7, at the CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 8, and at music venue the Basement East on October 9. Additional shows will be announced. For more information and to buy tickets — which go on sale on May 28 at 10 a.m. CT — visit YouGotGold.JohnPrine.com.
Fans can expect each of these shows to "include a unique surprise line-up of friends performing and celebrating John's inimitable life and songs," per the "You Got Gold" landing page on Prine's website. Proceeds from the events will benefit the newly created nonprofit, The Hello In There Foundation, which was established by Prine's family in celebration of the singer and gets its namesake from the track on his 1971 album, John Prine. The foundation will do the worthwhile work of "[aiming] to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten."
We're looking forward to more details being shared about this special series of concerts. For the time being, we'll be listening to some of Prine's greatest hits and tipping our hat to this marvelous songwriter from home.