Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, And Ashley McBryde Perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" In Tribute To Loretta Lynn

"We mustn't forget where we come from in country music."

Published on October 14, 2022
Wynonna Martina Ashley
Photo: Jordan Cushman

In the aftermath of her mother Naomi's death, Wynonna Judd transformed The Judds' highly anticipated farewell tour into a star-studded "Girl's Night Out '' event featuring guest appearances by some of country music's biggest female performers.

Last week, during the tour's October 7 stop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Judd was joined by guest acts Ashley McBryde and Martina McBride. While they were together, the three country stars teamed up for a powerful tribute to Loretta Lynn, who had died just days earlier, on October 4.

The women took turns singing "Coal Miner's Daughter," arguably the most recognizable song from Lynn's six-decade career.

"We mustn't forget where we come from in country music," Judd said as the audience cheered.

Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90.

In her six decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Lynn was the second of eight children born to coal miner Melvin "Ted" Webb and his wife, Clara "Clary" Marie, in 1932. When she was growing up in the gritty mining community of Butcher Hollow—or Butcher Holler, as locals know it—there weren't paved roads, electricity, or cars.

Listen to Loretta Lynn's Podcast Episode

In an interview with editor-in-chief Sid Evans for Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast (above), Lynn reflected on her songwriting process, and how she relied on her own life experience when crafting a tune: "When it comes to writing a song, I write about me a lot. For 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' I sat down on the back porch of the old home and just looked up the hill and started… 'Well, I was born a coal miner's daughter…' and I wrote the song. It's like writing a poem."

Rest in peace, Loretta.

