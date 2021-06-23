Willie Nelson Announces Three "Welcome Back Willie" Concerts at His Luck, Texas Ranch This July
He can't wait to get on the road again, but until full-fledged touring can safely resume, Willie Nelson has announced a series of concerts on his home stomping grounds at his Luck, Texas ranch in Spicewood, Texas, about 45 minutes outside of Austin. Called "Luck Presents: Welcome Back Willie," the three shows will take place on July 16, 17, and 18 and tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 24 here.
"The event kicks off not only Willie's upcoming tour, but also Luck Presents' next chapter. After two years without our flagship Reunion, and too many days spent missing live music, we're thrilled to be returning safely with an experience that could only happen in Luck, TX," an announcement reads on LuckPresents.com's website.
"Keep in mind...we're back as much as we can be: This is a socially distanced show, and Luck Presents is taking all precautions to ensure the safest possible experience. The event is being sold at a quarter capacity so that attendees can comfortably enjoy the event," the statement continues, noting that tickets will be sold in pre-designated, socially-distanced squares that can hold four people to help ensure the safety of guests and performers. There are also general standing room tickets for sale, which will allow for ample room for social distancing.
Joining Nelson on the stage will be Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis (7/16); Reckless Kelly (7/17); and Morgan Wade (7/18), so you can expect plenty of stellar country and Americana music on the docket. After more than a year without a concert from the Red Headed Stranger, you best bring your dancing shoes, too.
Considering Nelson has admitted he's found comfort from time to time sitting on his tour bus "just to pretend I'm going somewhere" during the coronavirus pandemic, we bet he's grateful to be gearing up for a show, even if it doesn't require lengthy bus travel.
