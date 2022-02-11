Willie Nelson Releasing New Album on His 89th Birthday
How will Willie Nelson be celebrating his upcoming birthday? With the release of a new album, of course!
Nelson's 70th studio album, A Beautiful Time, is set to be released on April 29—the country music legend's 89th birthday.
The first single off the album, "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die," which was released yesterday, was written by which Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Other famous songwriters featured on the 14-song collection include Shawn Camp, Leonard Cohen, and John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Nelson appears to have no interest in slowing down any time soon. The Texas released two albums in 2021: That's Life and The Willie Nelson Family. The former, the crooner's tribute to Frank Sinatra, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's jazz charts and nabbed a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The soon-to-be-89-year-old will perform at Chris Stapleton's Concert For Kentucky on Saturday, April 23.
As for the source of his seemingly boundless energy, Nelson says he doesn't speculate.
"I think I've always been energetic," he told Southern Living back in 2017. "A lot of people take drugs to get speeded up, but I don't do that. So, I don't know where it comes from. I'm just glad I've got it."
We're glad you've got it too, Willie!