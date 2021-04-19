Watch Vince Gill and His Daughter Corrina Perform Touching Tribute to Amy Grant, "When My Amy Prays"
Gill honors his wife and Corrina her mom in this moving version of "When My Amy Prays"at the T.J. Martell Foundation gala.
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards yesterday evening have left us a bit distracted today. There's been red carpet looks to analyze and Maren Morris' and Ryan Hurd's stunning "Chasing After You" performance to dissect. Eric Church's rousing "Bunch Of Nothing" rendition to watch again and again. Celebrating Mickey Guyton's historic post as the first Black woman to host the event. Luke Bryan's Entertainer of the Year win. And so much more.
Now that we're all caught up to speed, we admit we're feeling a bit nostalgic for the inimitable rush of a live show. That's why we were thrilled to enter this Vince Gill vortex courtesy of Wide Open Country. More specifically, to step back into a moment when joyful in-person gatherings could safely take place, in the "Before Times" of February of last year.
At the Nashville gala for the T.J. Martell Foundation—the music industry's largest foundation supporting research for cures and treatments for cancer—Gill's wife, Amy Grant, was honored with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award for her work in promoting the foundation's mission. In honor of this recognition, Gill took the stage with the couple's daughter, Corrina Grant Gill to perform GRAMMY-winning "When My Amy Prays," off of Gill's album, Okie.
Made all the more intimate and special by their familial bond, Gill narrates the moving song with his inimitable sound while his daughter plays the keyboard. "All my life I've known of Jesus / But that connection never came / And when my world was torn to pieces / I still couldn't call his name," Gill croons as his daughter taps out dreamy sequences on the keys. "But when my Amy prays / When my Amy prays / That's when I see his face," he continues, with the emotion evident on his face. Watch below.
What do you think of the performance? We're hoping we see more of Corrina with her parents at future Amy Grant and Vince Gill's "Christmas at the Ryman" residencies in Nashville.