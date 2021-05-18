Watch Dolly Parton and Tyne Daly Duet in Parton's Late '80s Variety Show, Dolly
In the skit, Parton plays the owner of a roadside diner while Daly is a truck driver.
Let's take a walk down memory lane this afternoon, shall we? Perhaps to the big hair and booming music scene of the 1980s?
Specifically, we're heading to 1987/1988 when Dolly Parton's variety show Dolly aired on ABC. Thanks to our friends over at country music website Wide Open Country we've rediscovered a a moving skit — complete with some gorgeous duetting — between actor and singer Tyne Daly and Dolly Parton from an episode of the series, and we have a feeling you're going to love it as much as we do.
In the scene, Parton plays the role of the owner of a roadside diner when trucker Bubba is joined by his friend Rube, played by Daly. Shortly after Bubba departs, Daly and Parton erupt into a spontaneous a cappella performance of the traditional child ballad "Cockleshells." Next, Daly sings a verse from Joan Baez's "Go Away from My Window," before joining Parton at the counter for a heartfelt conversation. Fed up by how she's being treated as a female trucker, Rube opens up to Parton about her struggles.
Then, at around the seven-minute mark, the duo jump into a stirring rendition of "If I Could Be There," which Wide Open Country indicates is a little known Parton track. Watch below.
Some vocal chops these two have, right? If you're in the mood to throw it back with some classic Dolly Parton tunes, you can listen to nearly 100 of her finest hits on streaming platforms, thanks to a surprise release from the Smoky Mountain Songbird last year.
It may be over 30 years since the Dolly show aired on TV, but what we would give for a revival for a regular dose of Parton's talent, warm spirit, and music in our routines. A Southerner can dream.