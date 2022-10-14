Vince Gill Dedicates Emotional Performance Of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" To Loretta Lynn

Country music stars are using every opportunity to honor trailblazing songstress Loretta Lynn, who died at the age of 90 last week.

The latest to pay tribute to Lynn is Vince Gill, who dedicated a song to her during a regularly scheduled appearance on Opry Live Saturday.

Gill was joined by his fellow Opry cast members—Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Bill Anderson, Riders in the Sky, and Deana Carter—for an emotional performance of his 1994 hit, "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

"We're gonna do this especially for Loretta tonight," Gill said. "This song brings a lot of peace to a lot of people, and I hope it does to her family, and all the people that love Loretta Lynn."

The rendition included a new final verse Gill added to the song in 2019: "I know your life on Earth was troubled / And only you could know the pain / You weren't afraid to face the devil / You were no stranger to the rain."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lynn was predeceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta "Doolittle" Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn, and son Jack Benny Lynn. She is survived by her children Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn, Ernest Ray Lynn, and 21 grandchildren.

In her six decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Gill wrote "Table For Two" for Lynn, which appeared on her 2000 album, Still Country—her 41st solo studio album.